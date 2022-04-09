Freeport 55th Anniversary, Jokowi asks to accelerate the downstream of mining products





President Joko Widodo has asked PT Freeport Indonesia (Freeport) to play a role in the country’s transformation process by accelerating the downstream of mining products. This can be done while maintaining environmental sustainability in a sustainable way. “Thus providing greater added value to improve the well-being of the Indonesian people,” President Jokowi said during Freeport’s 55th anniversary celebration, quoted in a written statement on Saturday (9/4). At the event, the Head of State also appreciated Freeport’s employees as they are known to have devoted their ability to process and manage Indonesia’s mineral resources. Minister of State Enterprises (BUMN), Erick Thohir, has advised Freeport to transform and innovate to overcome the challenges of managing large-scale, high-yield underground mining projects in the mining area of ​​the province from Papua. “All Freeport employees are also overcoming challenges and adapting to the current business disruption, particularly in welcoming the latest technologies in the mining industry,” Erick said. Freeport Indonesia Chairman and CEO Tony Wenas said Freeport’s presence in 1967 marked the beginning of the first foreign investment in the New Order era. Freeport’s long journey through various challenges and achievements spanning more than five decades, has forged a track record from the era of the Contract I Work for Erstberg Mine Management and Discovery spectacular increase in ore reserves at Grasberg which led to the issuance of the Work Contract II. A new step with the Indonesian government was marked by the issuance of a special mining permit (IUPK) replacing the employment contract which guarantees the sustainability of PTFI’s mining operations until 2041. The Covid-19 pandemic which hit the world has also become one of the biggest challenges of business. As part of its 55th anniversary, Freeport celebrated at three workplaces namely Tembagapura, Kuala Kencana and Jakarta on Thursday (4/7). One of them, with a musical drama that tells the story of the company. The celebration was also achieved by hosting a small music concert by singer Sandhy Sondoro at the underground mine. This event set a MURI record for musical performances at the deepest place, 1,220m below ground level.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://katadata.co.id/lavinda/berita/6251a4121d37b/hut-freeport-ke-55-jokowi-minta-percepat-hilirisasi-produk-tambang The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos