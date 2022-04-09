Judge rules for the Trump Organization in the fight against the New York golf course





Judge rules former President Donald Trump’s company can continue to run public golf course in New York

By JENNIFER PELTZ and BERNARD CONDON Associated Press

April 8, 2022, 9:28 PM

3 minute read

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterSend this article by e-mail

NEW YORK – Former President Donald Trump’s company can continue to operate a public golf course in the Bronx, a judge ruled Friday, saying New York City offered a baseless justification to void the golf course’s contract. Trump organization after the uprising on the US Capitol last year.

The decision sends the case back to the city for further prosecution. It wasn’t immediately clear what it was. The city’s legal department said it was disappointed with the decision and was considering legal options.

The Trump Organization has called the decision a victory for business and a victory for justice.”

The city’s decision to cancel the contract to operate the Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point Park was nothing more than a political vendetta, the company said in a statement.

Days after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to prevent the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory on January 6, 2021, then-Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that he canceled the golf course contract. De Blasio said Trump instigated the insurgency by stirring up rioters.

Trump has denied responsibility for the Jan. 6 violence. Instead, he said the 2020 election spurred his supporters into action and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others failed to provide adequate security.

Around the same time, the PGA of America canceled an upcoming tournament at one of Trumps golf clubs in New Jersey. De Blasio seized on the decision as evidence that Trump violated what the city called a contractual requirement to maintain a course that could attract professional tournaments.

De Blasio and Biden are Democrats. Trump is a Republican, and his company’s statement on Friday accused de Blasio of using city agencies to advance his own partisan agenda, score political points among his henchmen and interfere with free enterprise.

Many lawyers and contract experts doubted from the start that the city would prevail.

The terms of the contract never specifically stated that Trump is required to attract tournaments, only obliging him to maintain a first-class, tournament-quality course.

Manhattan State Court Judge Debra James agreed that nothing in the contract required Trump’s company to attract professional tournaments to the Bronx course. The city’s claim that the Trump Organization breached the contract has no legal basis, James wrote.

The city’s legal department said it was disappointed with the decision.

Anyone holding a municipal concession is held to a high standard, the agency said.

The contract allowed the city to cancel without giving cause. But the city would then be obliged to compensate the Trump Organization for the construction of a clubhouse on the course.

The move is another sign that the Trump Organization is recovering from the trade backlash that followed the Capitol riots.

Several banks refused to do business with the Trump Organization after the riots, raising fears the company could no longer borrow. But the company recently secured a new $100 million loan for commercial and retail space it owns in Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue.

The Trump Company also recently reached a deal to sell its money-losing Washington DC hotel to a Miami-based investment fund for $375 million, far more than many hotel experts thought possible.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/wireStory/judge-rules-trump-organization-nyc-golf-fight-83966538 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos