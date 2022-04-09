PRRD and Xi seek peaceful resolution of Russian-Ukrainian conflict

President Rodrigo Duterte and Chinese President Xi Jinping (File photo)

MANILA – President Rodrigo R. Duterte and Chinese President Xi Jinping have expressed hope for a peaceful settlement of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Malacañang said.

This was after Duterte and Xi during a telesummit admitted they were “deeply concerned” about the conflict, the Office of the President (OP) said in a press release late Friday evening.

“President Duterte and President Xi have expressed deep concern over developments in other parts of the world, including Ukraine. The two presidents renewed the call for a peaceful resolution of the situation through dialogue in accordance with international law,” the Palace said.

Duterte and Xi held a virtual meeting in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and amid concern over the war’s possible spillover into Asia, including the Philippines and China.

On March 31, Duterte maintained his neutral stance on the Russia-Ukraine crisis, but warned that China “would not sit idly by” in case Moscow resorted to nuclear war.

The Philippines is one of the countries that voted in favor of a resolution removing Russia from the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council.

He also said he was ready to accept refugees from Ukraine amid the ongoing war and humanitarian crisis in the European state.

The Russian offensive, launched on February 24, has displaced more than 10 million people, according to UN data.

Around 4.2 million displaced people have fled Ukraine’s borders.

The UN also reported that at least 1,417 people had been killed, while 2,038 had been injured in Ukraine as of April 3.

Peacekeeping in the South China Sea

Meanwhile, Duterte and Xi also discussed the long-standing territorial dispute between the Philippines and China in the South China Sea (SCS).

Duterte and Xi, Malacañang said, agreed to settle disputes diplomatically and maintain peace and order in strategic waters.

“The leaders stressed the need to make every effort to maintain peace, security and stability in the South China Sea by exercising restraint, defusing tensions and working on a mutually acceptable framework of functional cooperation,” said the Palace.

On Tuesday, Duterte reassured China of its good relations with the Philippines, saying the two countries did not need to argue over their overlapping claims in the SCS.

The PO echoed Duterte’s recent statement, noting the two leaders’ commitment to seek “positive engagements” to resolve maritime disputes.

“Both leaders recognized that while differences existed, both sides remained committed to expanding the space for positive engagements, which reflected the dynamic and multidimensional relationship between the Philippines and China,” Malacañang said.

He added that both Duterte and Xi stressed the importance of continuing discussions and concluding the code of conduct on the South China Sea.

“The two leaders reaffirmed the centrality of ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and renewed their commitment to bring peace, progress and prosperity to the region,” the Palace said. .

“More space for partnership, cooperation”

Duterte and Xi also acknowledged the improvement in relations between Manila and Beijing under the leadership of the Philippine president.

“The leaders took stock and reviewed the relationship between the Philippines and China over the past six years and described the trajectory of the relationship as positive and creating greater space for partnership and cooperation,” he said. the Po.

Malacañang said the two leaders, recognizing the gains of economic and infrastructural cooperation between the Philippines and China, agreed to further strengthen two-way trade and investment, as well as continue the partnership for the program of “Build, Build, Build” infrastructure of the Duterte government.

“Leaders also stressed the need to open access to goods and services and to work for a trade balance that would reflect a healthy state of economic partnership,” he added.

Let’s fight Covid-19 together

The PO said Duterte and Xi recognize the importance of supporting each other in defeating the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Both underscored the need to make vaccines available to low-supply countries to ensure global and regional economic recovery, he said.

“Leaders pledged to work even more closely to defeat the Covid-19 pandemic and agreed to explore constructive ways to reinvigorate interaction and exchanges through, among other things, the mutual recognition of vaccine certificates, streamlining health protocols and resuming commercial flights,” he added. mentioned.

Other global and regional developments

Duterte and Xi discussed other global and regional issues, including the need to address climate change, the Palace said.

“President Duterte and President Xi also agreed on the need for the Philippines and China to work closely together to address the impacts of climate change and to ensure that the voice of the developing world is heard in all relevant forums. on climate change,” he added. mentioned.

The two leaders, the PO said, also viewed the elevation of bilateral relations between the Philippines and China into comprehensive strategic cooperation as a “landmark achievement that demonstrated the commitment of the Philippines and China to continue to pull build on the gains of previous years into the future”. .”

Malacañang described the hour-long telesummit as “open, warm and positive”.

Deputy Chair of the Climate Change Commission Secretary Robert Borje, Acting Foreign Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro and Deputy Under Secretary Myca Magnolia Fischer of the Office of Asian and Pacific Affairs at the Department of Foreign Affairs . (NAP)