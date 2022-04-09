NY AG asks judge to force Trump evaluators to comply with subpoenas





New York AG Letitia James on Friday asked a judge to compel Cushman & Wakefield to turn over documents. The company managed appraisals for 40 Wall Street, Trump National Golf Club in Los Angeles and the Seven Springs Estate. James accused the company of illegally withholding documents related to financial transactions involving the properties. Loading Something is loading.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking more Trump documents this time from the former president’s real estate appraisers.

On Thursday, James had asked a Manhattan judge to fine Donald Trump $10,000 a day for what she calls his failure to comply with his legal subpoena for documents.

On Friday, she asked the same judge to force Chicago-based credit rating agency Cushman & Wakefield to turn over the documents she also accused them of illegally withholding.

“Cushman & Wakefield’s work for the Trump Organization is important to our ongoing investigation into Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization’s financial practices,” she said in a statement late Friday.

The company conducted appraisals on three properties owned by Trump that James’ office is investigating, according to court documents that detail James’ request to Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron to compel them to comply.

One is Seven Springs, a 212-acre property in Westchester County, upstate New York.

Court documents showed Trump received a $21.1 million deduction from his 2015 taxes by donating a 158-acre easement on the property to a conservation trust, The Washington Post reported in 2020. James’s office is investigating whether Cushman & Wakefield inflated the value of the easement.

A second property is the Trump National Golf Club in Los Angeles, where the former president received another write-off by donating an oceanfront easement that had been appraised by Cushman & Wakefield. James accused Trump of pocketing a federal tax benefit totaling more than $5 million by using “misleading” valuations of the easement, which she says do not fully account for the property being prone to landslides. ground.

The third property is 40 Wall Street, a 70-story skyscraper. The New York AG is investigating whether Cushman & Wakefield inflated the value of the property in a 2015 mortgage refinance on the building and in other business deals.

James’ subpoena also requires the company to provide information about the company’s broader business relationship with the Trump Organization.

A previous order from Engoron required the valuation firm to hand over all the documents requested by James by October 2020.

A representative for Cushman & Wakefield could not immediately be reached for comment. Lawyers for the company previously said the subpoenas were too broad and that it had already handed over all relevant documents.

Engoron has yet to rule on James’ request for a $10,000-a-day fine. Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump, Jr. are appealing the judge’s February order ordering them to comply with James’ request for their depositions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/ny-ag-asks-court-force-trumps-appraisers-comply-with-subpoenas-2022-4 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos