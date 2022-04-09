Boris Johnson meets Zelensky in kyiv by surprise and offers him 120 armored vehicles and anti-ship missiles





Update Saturday, April 9, 2022 –

21:13 British Prime Minister conveys to his counterpart his “solidarity” with the Ukrainian people Boris Johnson visits Kyiv THE WORLD

War Bucha mass graves undertaker: ‘The Russians told me I had to work alone, I couldn’t help the wounded’

Bucha mass graves undertaker: ‘The Russians told me I had to work alone, I couldn’t help the wounded’ Paul Woodruff “Even World War III wouldn’t give Putin what he wants” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid a whirlwind visit to Ukraine to meet President Volodimir Zelensky and personally announce the dispatch of 120 million euros in military aid, including 800 anti-tank missiles, dozens of surface-to-air missiles starstreak and gives you 120 armor. The announcement was made on the networks by the Ukrainian Embassy in London, with photos of the two leaders taken this Saturday in kyiv and such a concise message: “Surprise!” Shortly after, Downing Street confirmed that the meeting was “a show of solidarity with the people of Ukraine”. Johnson, who speaks almost daily with Zelensky, had been planning the visit for at least two weeks, which was possible after Russian troops withdrew north of kyiv since late March. His incursion comes the day after the visit of the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyenwho was in the town of Bucha and witnessed the destruction caused by the Russian bombardments during their abortive advance towards kyiv. find out more War in Ukraine. Rifts between allies threaten to shatter European unity in Ukraine Rifts between allies threaten to shatter European unity in Ukraine Johnson and Zelensky met in the Ukrainian capital and discussed “Long-term support for Ukraine” and on the new economic and military aid package. The two may also have discussed the future dispatch of armored vehicles for the second phase of the war. “The UK is a leader in military support for Ukraine, a leader in the anti-war coalition and a leader in sanctions against the Russian aggressor,” the head of state wrote. Major of Zelensky, Andriy Sybiha, on the official Facebook account, in thanks to the British leader. The day before, Boris Johnson played the unlikely role of “unifying” Europe in the face of the emerging cracks between the allies. The ‘Prime Minister’ urged German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to help defend Ukraine and acknowledged his ‘skepticism’ of French President Emmanuel Macron’s attempts to negotiate peace with Vladimir Putin. According to the criteria of The trust project Know more

