Humiliated by the Supreme Court, Prime Minister Imran Khan will join the protest tomorrow





Imran Khan pictured just before his televised address to the nation on April 8, 2022. Photo: Twitter/PTI

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan appeared to back down from his earlier position during his nationally televised address on Friday, despite calling on his party’s supporters to stage protests across the country on Sunday night.

In his address to the nation on the eve of a vote of no confidence against him in the National Assembly, he said he would not recognize any “imported” government and would go public, urging the masses , especially young people, to organize peaceful demonstrations. on Sunday.

Prime Minister Imran expressed his disappointment at the Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn the NA Vice President’s decision without going through the regime change plot communication.

In an emotional tone, he asked what mistake he made and what his crime was when he made it While saying that the judges should have, at least, gone through the communication that the government received from a State stranger, his voice was choked with emotion.

He called for a peaceful protest on Sunday after Isha (prayers). “Masses have brought me and I have to accompany them,” he said. He reiterated that the principles on which he began his struggle 26 years ago remained unchanged to this day and that he would not leave the interests of the 220 million people bartered. While criticizing the Supreme Court, however, he said he respects the judiciary.

He said the decision was made so quickly in CS, whereas in the presence of Section 63-A, open haggling took place. “Even the children knew it, it was the time of social networks, it did not happen anywhere in any democracy, we would have automatically noticed that the loyalty of elected officials was bought.” He noted that history does not forgive who played what role.

Referring to the communication, he explained that it was encryption “our ambassadors send documents in code words from abroad; the encrypted message is highly confidential; there is code on it, so it [PM] cannot give it to the public: and if he showed it to them, our code would be known abroad”.

However, he again said that Pak’s ambassador had met with the US official, who had said that Imran Khan should not have visited Russia, and when told that it was a consensual decision, he always insisted that it was Imran’s own decision to go to Russia.

Prime Minister Imran Khan pointed out that no no-confidence motion had been tabled in Pakistan when the US official said that if Imran Khan survives no-confidence, Pakistan will face the consequences. He also said that if Imran loses, “we will forgive. We will forgive whoever comes (to power). The prime minister noted that the US representative knew who was having “sherwani” (to be worn on the day of the oath) made. The prime minister said how insulting it was to 220 million people that “he’s ordering us around; I am the general manager, he does not give it to me, and asks someone else that it will have consequences if he (Imran) goes to Russia; and they will forgive Pakistan, if it does not survive the motion”.

He wondered why do we celebrate independence on August 14, threats come from outside, then people start leaving our party; our people leave and suddenly the evils of Imran Khan are known to all. He claimed that the media was not ashamed to support them because despite being elected on a party list, members were joining the opposition.

The Prime Minister said that it turned out that people from the US Embassy were meeting with the opposition and it was stated by Atif Khan, Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, that an MPA Shandana was informed that a vote of no confidence came against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“My fault is that when they saw my whole profile, I was talking about drones, the war in Iraq, Afghanistan, not a military solution, there would be talks to solve the problems. S ‘there were 400 drone attacks so who organized a sit-in was Imran Khan they know that Imran Khan organized the sit-in I have no money outside , so all the drama unfolds to take me away; they know I won’t follow their orders,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that “our corrupt politicians suit them because they have their wealth overseas and they want to protect it, and so they are willing to sacrifice everything for it.”

He said India is a self-sufficient nation and “we have to decide what kind of Pakistan we want, I’m sorry, we got independence with India and I know India better than anyone. It is a self-sufficient nation, no superpower has the courage to dictate them; they can’t even imagine doing it, even if they import oil from Russia when there are sanctions all over the world”.

The Prime Minister said that “for me, there is my own nation first, and I cannot sacrifice my nation for someone else’s sake. What happened in the tribal areas? There were 3.5 million refugees. Our people in power pushed us to war. We were on the front line of the war against Russia. When they (leaders) participate in someone’s money war, they don’t respect you. They imposed sanctions on Pakistan two years after the Russians left and nobody praised Pakistan when 80,000 people lost their lives”.

He said that “this country must decide once and for all that our foreign policy will be for the betterment of our people: how can we lift 220 million people out of poverty? This will only happen when we are not part of any conflict and become partners in peace.

The Prime Minister said: “I want to tell young people that your future is in your hands; democracy cannot be protected by the army and no one can do it also from the outside. So whoever comes to power next will see first that the superpower doesn’t get angry and he will do what the superpower wants.

Imran said: “Our foreign policy must be free; it should be for the people of our country i.e. we should have the best relations we should explain to America that Imran Khan is not against America but our nation should not not be used as a tissue. One-sided relationships are not required with anyone; look at India, nobody had the courage to talk like that in India.

He said that when the European Union ambassadors made a statement here against the protocol that Pakistan should make a statement against Russia, did they have the courage to make such a statement to India. Because India is an independent country, “We became independent at the same time. Yes, the nation must protect its sovereignty,” he added.

The Prime Minister said, “I tell my youth that I will not accept this imported government at all and will go out with the nation. Why do they run away from people? Why did they (the opposition) not go to the people? They say come to the people (elections), but they run away, their goal is not to serve the people. They want to wrap up NAB and end their corruption deals. Right now the situation is like this, they are afraid, as the NAB cases are coming soon, the nation needs to keep an eye on it”. He harshly criticized opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif for his statement that beggars are not selectors and senior PMLN official Khwaja Asif said Pakistan was on life support from the United States.

The Prime Minister said that EVMs [electronic voting machines] would be abolished because they (the opposition) wanted to rig the election and withhold voting in favor of overseas Pakistanis, on whose funds the country runs. Why aren’t they given the right to vote? He added that they wanted to fix their matches by appointing their bureaucrats and then going to the polls. If they are Democrats, then they should come to the field.

Meanwhile, according to official sources, the National Assembly (NA) will convene at 10:30 a.m. Saturday (today) to vote on a motion of no confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan. However, it appears that the PTI government is still considering delaying the process.

The National Assembly session was convened on the directives of Pakistan’s Supreme Court, which declared the April 3 decision of the NA Deputy Speaker unconstitutional. The court, while unanimously restoring the National Assembly, ordered the president of the AN to convene the session on April 9 (today) no later than 10:30 a.m. to allow the vote on the motion of no confidence. The agenda, as issued by the Secretariat of the National Assembly, contains a six-point agenda, including question time, two notices calling for attention, questions relating to Article 18 and the vote on the no-confidence resolution, proposed by Shehbaz Sharif on March 28, 2022 However, the House will only address the no-confidence motion, sources said.

“By this motion, under Clause (1) of Article 95 of the Constitution, the House decides that it has no confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan and therefore he should cease to exercise his duties under clause (4)”, the text of the motion mentioned.

However, seeing the writing on the wall, the parliamentary party PTI, in its meeting on Friday, decided that its members would give long speeches on the motion. The Prime Minister also announced to fight until the last ball. Government parliamentarians will give details of an alleged threatening letter from a foreign state in their interventions.

The opposition submitted a no-confidence motion against the NA president before April 3 and, in yet another development, they also submitted a no-confidence motion against the NA vice-president Qasim Suri on April 3. . PMLN MP Murtaza Javed Abbasi submitted the motion to the Secretary of the National Assembly. The text of the motion says the vice president set the worst example and violated the Constitution. “The Supreme Court also declared the NA Vice President’s decision unconstitutional,” the motion reads, adding that Suri committed a violation of Article 6 of the Constitution.

The Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly 2007 determine the process for voting on the resolution of no confidence in the Prime Minister and summarize the whole process in the second appendix for voting on the motion. NA rules call for an open vote on the resolution of no confidence.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/948560-imran-retreats-announces-joining-protest-on-sunday The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

