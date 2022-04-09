Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan faces a vote of no confidence today





A vote of no confidence in Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was postponed on Saturday as political uncertainty continued to deepen in the country.

The vote of no confidence in the National Assembly, a major challenge for his political career, was originally scheduled for Saturday morning. But parliament was abruptly adjourned before the scheduled vote for an hour and a half because Mr Khan was not present in the House.

The speaker had said the National Assembly would meet again later in the day to decide on the vote to oust the prime minister.

But after the break, the vote was further delayed and is now expected to take place after 8 p.m. after iftaar, when Muslims break their Ramadan fast after sunset.

Some reports, however, said the vote could be delayed by Mr Khans’ party. Federal Information and Law Minister Fawad Chaudhry has also reportedly indicated that the vote could be postponed until next week.

Pakistan’s opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday: I hope you [Speaker] will proceed with today’s business of the House as ordered by the Supreme Court. I urge you to defend the Constitution and the law.

Mr Khan dissolved Pakistan’s National Assembly last week and called for new elections on Sunday in a bid to block the no-confidence vote that was to remove him from office. He even said he would not accept the result of the vote and rejected it as part of a US-led plot against him.

But on Thursday, Pakistan’s Supreme Court overturned Mr Khan’s decision to dissolve parliament and ruled his blocking of the no-confidence vote unconstitutional.

The unanimous decision by a five-judge bench said Mr Khan’s attempt to stop the vote to declare new elections and dissolve parliament was against the constitution and the law. He added that Mr. Khan could not advise the president to dissolve assemblies and that it was illegal.

Saturday’s vote is the second attempt to start voting since last Sunday, when Vice President Qasim Suri rejected the motion of no confidence. The decision was signed by President Asad Qaiser, who called a snap election under Mr Khan in his bid to cling on to power.

The decision created a constitutional crisis in the country as the opposition called it treasonous and undemocratic, challenging the legality in court. The opposition had also called it an unprecedented and flagrant violation of Pakistan’s constitution.

On Friday evening, Mr Khan called on the public to peacefully take to the streets and protest against an imported government.

He also expressed his disappointment with the Supreme Court’s decision and said: I will not accept this imported government, I will take to the streets. Only the people can bring me to power and I will come back with the help of the people.

I dissolved the assembly because I want the people to elect the new government, he added. I am ready for the struggle; join me in a peaceful protest.

It is widely expected that Mr Khan will lose the vote and the country which has been plunged into deep political turmoil will soon have new elections.

Mr Khans’ party, Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf Party, lost a majority in the National Assembly earlier this month when a key coalition partner said its seven lawmakers would vote with the opposition.

Mr Khan would become the first prime minister in the country’s history to be ousted by a vote of no confidence if the motion were tabled and the majority voted against him. It would be in line with Pakistan’s history to have no first who survived the full term.

He would have to step down if 172 members of the 342-member House vote against him.

The nuclear-armed country of 220 million people is already reeling from economic stability, with the Pakistani rupee hitting historic lows on Thursday and foreign exchange reserves collapsing. Political instability now risks delaying the release of International Monetary Fund loan disbursements to the country.

The opposition, meanwhile, is ready with a new candidate, Shahbaz Sharif, for the post, and says it has the backing of 175 lawmakers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/asia/south-asia/pakistan-no-confidence-vote-imran-khan-latest-b2054481.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos