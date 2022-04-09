Boris Johnson photographed his meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv today

Boris Johnson was seen with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a surprise meeting in Kyiv.

The British Prime Minister was pictured at a table across from Mr Zelensky on Saturday, with the Union Jack and Ukrainian flag in the background.

It is believed to be the first time the couple have met in person since Russia invaded Ukraine a month and a half ago, sparking a war that has reportedly killed hundreds of civilians and displaced millions more .

A Downing Street spokesperson confirmed the pair met in Kyiv on Saturday after an image of the leaders together surfaced on social media.

The Prime Minister traveled to Ukraine to meet President Zelensky in person as a sign of solidarity with the Ukrainian people, the Number 10 spokesperson said.

They will discuss the UK’s long-term support for Ukraine and the Prime Minister will present a new financial and military aid package.

Andriy Sybiha, a Ukrainian presidential aide, said Mr Johnson began his visit to Kyiv with a one-on-one meeting with Mr Zelensky.

The Ukrainian Embassy in the UK shared an image of the two leaders meeting on Saturday, complete with the surprise caption and a winking face emoji.

Serhiy Leshchenko, adviser to Mr Zelensky’s chief of staff, said The Independent Mr. Johnson’s visit to Kyiv was an important show of solidarity that not only sent a signal to world leaders to stand with Ukraine, but also to Ukrainians to restart businesses and carefully try a new normality with limits.

We need to restart our economy because the front line cannot survive if the economy is not working. That is why it is also an important signal for the Ukrainian that Boris Johnson is in Kyiv today, he said. The Independent.

He said he hoped the visit would see the UK supply more arms to the Ukrainians as they remained underarmed by Russia.

He said the president still hopes Europe will finally shut down the skies and impose a no-fly zone.

We are very successful on the ground but Putin is bombing our cities, destroying our infrastructure and killing our people, that’s why we need anti-aircraft weapons and why we need more financial support, he said. he adds.

He said he also hoped the UK would invest in rebuilding razed Ukrainian towns to keep the country going.

Oleg Nikolenko, spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, presented Mr Johnson as one of the most principled opponents of the Russian invasion and added that the visit was a sign of unwavering solidarity and solidarity. unwavering support from the UK.

He said the two leaders agreed that the sanctions should be increased until Mr Putin ceases hostilities and withdraws from Ukraine.

We highly appreciate the announcement of new military and financial aid programs to Ukraine, he added. Ukraine needs more weapons, financial and humanitarian aid to better defend itself.

Following talks between the two leaders, No. 10 announced that it would send 120 armored vehicles and anti-ship missile systems to support Ukraine during a crucial phase of the war.

In a statement, Mr Johnson said it had been a privilege to travel to Ukraine and meet Mr Zelensky in person.

Ukraine defied odds and pushed Russian forces back from the gates of kyiv, achieving the greatest feat of arms of the 21st century, he said.

The British Prime Minister added: “I have made it clear today that the UK stands steadfastly by their side in this ongoing fight, and we are in it for the long haul.

We are strengthening our own military and economic support and convening a global alliance to end this tragedy and ensure Ukraine’s survival and prosperity as a free and sovereign nation.

The announcement of further aid came a day after the UK announced €100 million in additional military aid for Ukrainian forces, including anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons.

Ukraine had urged Western allies to send more weapons as they prepared for an offensive in the east as Moscow withdrew its forces from around kyiv.

On Saturday, Ukrainian authorities told civilians to flee the eastern regions. The day before, a railway shelter where civilians were sheltering was bombed, killing at least 52 people.

The Conservative Party chairman previously said the British Prime Minister was desperate to travel to Ukraine to witness what was happening in the beleaguered country.

But a senior government official said The Independent last month, such a trip would be absurd and his time better spent addressing the Home Office’s dysfunctional response to the UK’s response to the war-triggered refugee crisis.

Mr Johnson is believed to have last visited Ukraine and met Mr Zelensky in early February as the threat of a Russian invasion loomed.

