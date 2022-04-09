Duterte and Xi agree to maintain peace, security and stability in the South China Sea





In this file photo, President Rodrigo Duterte (L) shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping before their bilateral meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on October 20, 2016.

President Rodrigo Duterte and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed to maintain peace, security and stability in the disputed South China Sea, while pledging to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, Malacaang said on Friday. . The commitment was made during the “open, warm and positive” telesummit of the two leaders which lasted one hour. During their virtual meeting, the two presidents stressed the importance of continuing discussions and concluding the code of conduct on the South China Sea. “The leaders stressed the need to make every effort to maintain peace, security and stability in the South China Sea by exercising restraint, defusing tensions and working on a mutually acceptable framework of functional cooperation,” the Palace said in a statement. “Both leaders acknowledged that while differences existed, both sides remained committed to expanding the space for positive engagements that reflected the dynamic and multidimensional relationship between the Philippines and China,” he added. Duterte and Xi also took stock and reviewed the Philippines-China relationship over the past six years and described the relationship’s trajectory as positive and creating greater space for partnership and cooperation, according to Malacaang. . “The two presidents acknowledged that economic and infrastructural cooperation between the two countries has intensified and highlighted the significant growth in bilateral trade and economic exchanges,” Malacaang said. “Presidents Duterte and Xi agreed to further strengthen two-way trade and investment, and continue to support the Build, Build, Build agenda,” he added. The leaders also stressed the need to open up access to goods and services and work for a trade balance that would reflect a healthy state of economic partnership, the Palace said. “The two leaders viewed the elevation of bilateral relations between the Philippines and China into comprehensive strategic cooperation as a landmark achievement that demonstrated the commitment of the Philippines and China to continue building on the gains of previous years towards the future,” he said. Both Duterte and Xi have recognized the importance of mutual support in the fight against the Covid-19 virus. They agreed that making vaccines available to countries that need them most is crucial for global and regional economic rebound. “Leaders pledged to work even more closely to defeat the Covid-19 pandemic and agreed to explore constructive ways to reinvigorate interaction and exchanges through, among other things, the mutual recognition of vaccine certificates, streamlining health protocols and resuming commercial flights,” Malacaang said. . Meanwhile, Duterte and Xi discussed global and regional developments and reaffirmed the centrality of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). They also renewed their commitment to bring peace, progress and prosperity to the region. “President Duterte and President Xi have expressed deep concern over developments in other parts of the world, including in Ukraine. The two presidents renewed their call for a peaceful resolution of the situation through dialogue in accordance with the right international,” the Palace said. “President Duterte and President Xi also agreed on the need for the Philippines and China to work closely together to address the impacts of climate change and to ensure that the voice of the developing world is heard in all relevant forums on climate change,” he added. added.

