The National Food Agency seeks to maintain food inflation





The government is committed to keeping inflation within the 25% range so as not to weigh on the population. This is what President Joko Widodo has mandated to preserve Indonesia’s food resilience. Jakarta (ANTARA) – The National Food Agency (NFA) is working to keep food inflation in Indonesia down as a concrete step towards achieving national food resilience. In a written statement released on Saturday, NFA chief Arief Prasetyo Adi said domestic inflation had held relatively steady at 2.6%. The figure is relatively normal compared to other countries such as the United States (7.9%), the European Union (7.5%) and Turkey (54.4%), where it continued to decline. increase slowly, he stressed. The Russian-Ukrainian conflict has affected the world food market, however, inflation in Indonesia is still well maintained. “The government is committed to keeping inflation within a range of 2 to 5% so as not to weigh on the population. This is what President Joko Widodo has mandated to safeguard Indonesia’s food resilience,” he said. Related News: Minister calls for technological innovation for food resilience Food prices have risen globally over the past month. Tackling this increase will require a holistic approach from all food stakeholders, Adi noted. “This condition certainly attracts the attention of the government. A policy of subsidies to food producers for several basic products has been carried out, such as subsidies for corn and soybeans,” he informed. The global situation is an opportunity for Indonesia to optimize domestic production, as requested by President Joko Widodo, to create economic resilience by maintaining food resilience. In addition, it is important to maintain imports as an alternative and to supplement food stocks when national production is not sufficient. Related news: G20 Presidency supports a sustainable global food security system: BRIN The NFA has an early warning system in place to ensure food availability and price stability of nine food items managed by the agency are within the normal range through the Food Balance Prognosis. For example, since last month, the availability of red onion was lower than normal and its price had increased by 3.39 percent per week to Rs 35,395/kg, he pointed out. However, the agency has ensured the availability of red onions in coordination with the Ministry of Commerce. Related News: UI Student Wins Two Awards at 5th Istanbul Youth Summit Related news: Young generation should be the backbone of Indonesia’s progress: Thohir As a result, as of April 6, 2022, the red onion supply has been above normal as there is a surplus of 151 tons. Meanwhile, the price of red onion stabilized at 24,000 rupees/kg, down 11.11% from the previous day, Adi explained.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/224241/national-food-agency-seeks-to-maintain-food-inflation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

