PM Modi to inaugurate Pradhanmantri Sanghralaya in Delhi on April 14





A museum dedicated to 14 Prime Ministers of India, covering their lives and times and housing their rare photographs, speeches, video clips, diaries, interviews and original writings, will be inaugurated on April 14, coinciding with the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar. Built here at Delhi’s Teen Murti Estate, “in recognition of the contributions” of all prime ministers, the “Pradhanmantri Sanghralaya” will be inaugurated by outgoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The building’s logo depicts the hands of Indian people holding the Ashoka Chakra, symbolizing the nation and democracy. The construction of the museum is seen as Modi’s attempt to sensitize and inspire the younger generation to the leadership, vision and achievements of all prime ministers of India. The collections and works of Jawaharlal Nehru, the country’s first Prime Minister, will remain at the Nehru Memorial Museum, which is updated with a technologically advanced exhibit of his life and contribution. It will also display a number of gifts received by Nehru, which have not yet been part of the Nehru Museum. In addition, a wide range of media sources used to collect information about the 14 PM, their family members were also contacted to collect the rare information about their life and times. Doordarshan, Film Division, Sansad TV, Ministry of Defence, Media Houses -Indian and Foreign-Print Media, Foreign News Agencies, Toshakhana of the Ministry of External Affairs have richly contributed to the stories of Indian Prime Ministers. the ‘PradhanMantri Sangrahalaya’ will tell visitors the story of how Indian prime ministers have led the nation through various challenges, through thick and thin and ensured the progress of the country. The opening of the museum may, in a way, also mitigate criticism that the ruling party has always viewed the country’s first prime minister with a dim view. For its part, the BJP had accused the Congress Party of marginalizing non-Gandhi-Nehru prime ministers in the country, including PV Narsimha Rao who happened to be a congressman. Rare photographs, speeches, video clips, diaries, interviews and original writings of former prime ministers would be displayed in the museum. The total building area is 10,491 square meters. The museum has used modern technology to present information in an easy and interesting way, especially for young people. Holograms, virtual reality, augmented reality, multi-touch, multimedia, interactive kiosks, computerized kinetic sculptures, smartphone applications, interactive screens, experiential installations, etc. were used to make the exhibition content highly interactive and easy to grasp.

