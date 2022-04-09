Kid Rock starts his concert with a video announcement from Donald Trump





Kid Rock kicked off his new tour with a video message from former President Donald Trump last week.

Video from the concert in Evansville, Indiana, on Wednesday, which showed Trump waving to the audience at the concert, had more than 500,000 views on TikTok on Saturday. Rock, real name Robert Ritchie, is a longtime supporter of the former president.

In the video, Trump hailed the audience as “hard-working, God-fearing rock-and-roll patriots.”

The video contains language that may be considered offensive.

“Bob is truly one of the greatest entertainers of our time. He’s by no means the best golfer, his golf game could do with a little work,” he said in the video. “But a great, great artist, and that’s why you’re here. Let’s all continue to love one another, fight for our God-given freedoms, and most of all, rock America again.”

The video then turned to Rock performing his expletive pro-Trump song “We the People,” which includes slurs to President Joe Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci and the “media.” He kicked off his latest “Bad Reputation” tour with his show in Indiana last week, which is to coincide with his latest album.

The video received mixed reception on Twitter, with several Trump supporters praising the video. However, others criticized the video, including Washington Post writer Paul Waldman, who tweeted, “Nothing captures the rebellious spirit of rock ‘n roll like a corrupt 75-year-old plutocrat with a fake tan talking about golf.”

Nothing captures the rebellious spirit of rock ‘n roll like a corrupt 75-year-old plutocrat with a fake tan talking about golf https://t.co/15wbP2HHmq

— Paul Waldman (@paulwaldman1) April 9, 2022

The musician has also supported several right-wing causes in recent years. Ahead of his final tour, he announced he would cancel all shows at venues requiring COVID-19 protocols, including vaccination and masking requirements.

“You’ll get your money back because I won’t show up either,” he said in a Facebook video.

Kid Rock, above in Michigan in September 2020, kicked off his new tour with a video message from former President Donald Trump. Scott Legato/Getty Images

Last month, Rock spoke to Fox News in a lengthy interview about his friendship with the former president, whom he continues to golf with, he said. He also revealed that Trump once asked the musician for his opinion on how to handle a situation involving North Korea.

“And I’m like, ‘What? I don’t think I’m qualified to answer that,'” he recounted.

He supported Trump’s 2020 re-election effort and performed at a Trump rally in Michigan that year. He also faced criticism after publicly teasing a possible Senate campaign for himself after the Federal Election Commission (FEC) determined he was only using the potential campaign to sell his music.

Newsweek reached out to former President Trump’s office for comment on Saturday morning.

