I know I like to fight





The President of the Network of Pro-Democracy Activists (ProDem), Iwan Sumule, spoke about the additional functions of the Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment (Menko) Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has appointed Coordinating Minister Luhut to chair the National Water Resources Council. Activist Iwan Sumule also commented on Coordinating Minister Luhut’s additional duties on social media. Also read: Jokowi signs new presidential settlement, Luhut’s position rises again Iwam Sumule admitted that he did not understand why Jokowi gave the task to Luhut. He also thinks Coordinating Minister Luhut likes to stir up trouble recently. “Pak @jokowi is weird, it’s nothing Luhut, nothing Luhut. You already know his work is making a lot of noise”, Tweeter Iwan Sumule was quoted by @KetumProDEMnews on Saturday (04/09/2022). Iwan is still confused about Jokowi’s intention to trust Luhut so much among many other potentially trustworthy figures. “If the intention is to make Luhut a ‘scapegoat’ for the chaos and destruction of this country, Pak @jokowi could be wrong,” he said. “It may be the other way around. Is not it ? He continued. Luhut’s appointment as Chairman of the Water Resources Board after President Jokowi formally signed Presidential Regulation (Perpres) No. 53 of 2022 regarding National Water Resources. The presidential decree, which was signed by Jokowi on April 6, 2022, explains that the National Water Resources Council or National Council of SDA is a forum for coordination of water resources management at the national level. As Chairman, Luhut has the power to establish the work plan of the National SDA Council, establish the work plan of the National SDA Council, establish the court order and decision-making procedures of the SDA National Council and make decisions based on the results. SDA National Council hearings. “The presidency of the National Council of the SDA is exercised by the minister whose mission is to coordinate, synchronize and control the affairs of the ministries of public administration in the maritime and investment fields”, reads the article 7 paragraph (1) letter a of Presidential Decree 53/2022.

