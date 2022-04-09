Imran Khan, Pakistani Prime Minister, ousted in a vote of no confidence in Parliament





A trader adjusts a television screen to watch Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech, at his store in Islamabad, Pakistan, March 31, 2022. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

ISLAMABAD, April 10 (Reuters) – Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan lost a vote of confidence in parliament on Sunday, the lower house speaker said, following desertions from coalition partners who blame him for a deteriorating government situation. economy and the failure of his campaign promises. .

The announcement of the vote result came just before 0100 (2000 GMT) after multiple adjournments in the lower house caused by members of Khan’s party, who said there was a foreign plot to oust the cricket star became a politician.

Opposition parties were able to secure 174 votes in the 342-member chamber in favor of the no-confidence motion, President Ayaz Sadiq said, making it a majority vote. There were only a few lawmakers from Khan’s ruling party present for the vote.

The vote came after the country’s powerful army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, met Khan, two sources said, as criticism mounted over the delay in the parliamentary process.

Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif is the favorite to lead the nuclear nation of 220 million, where the military has ruled for half of its history. Read more

Shehbaz, 70, the younger brother of three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, has a reputation for being an efficient administrator.

Khan, 69, came to power in 2018 with the backing of the military but recently lost his parliamentary majority when allies left his coalition government. There were also signs he had lost military support, analysts said.

Opposition parties say he has failed to revive a COVID-19 battered economy or deliver on his promises to make Pakistan a prosperous, corruption-free nation respected on the world stage.

His ouster extends Pakistan’s undesirable record for political instability: no prime minister has completed a full term since independence in 1947, despite Khan being the first to be removed by a vote of no confidence.

Reporting by Asif Shahzad, Syed Raza Hassan and Gribran Naiyyar Peshimam in Islamabad; Written by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by William Mallard, Jan Harvey and Jonathan Oatis

