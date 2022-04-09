Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison cooks khichdi to celebrate India trade deal





To celebrate the new trade deal with India, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison took to Instagram on Saturday to post a photo showing him preparing khichdi, his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi’s favorite dish. On April 2, India and Australia signed an economic and trade cooperation agreement under which Canberra would provide duty-free access to its market for more than 95% of Indian products such as textiles, leather, jewelry and sporting goods. To celebrate our new trade deal with India, the curries I have chosen to cook for curry night tonight are all from my dear friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Gujarat province, including his favorite khichdi, a Morrison said on his official Instagram account on Saturday. Jen, the girls and mom all approve, he said, referring to his family. The post, along with a photo, has already garnered over 11,000 likes and over 800 comments. In several interviews, Prime Minister Modi has expressed his love for the humble khichdi, a traditional Indian dish made from rice, lentils, vegetables and spoonfuls of ghee and said he loves cooking it. This isn’t the first time Morrison has taken social media by storm with his cooking skills. In May 2020, Morrison posted a photo on Twitter of himself holding a tray of ScoMosas, a fried potato-stuffed snack, which he said was made from scratch and said: They are vegetarians and I would have liked to share them with him (Modi). Sunday ScoMosas with mango chutney, everything from A to Z including the chutney! the Australian Prime Minister shared on Twitter. The India-Australia Economic and Trade Cooperation Agreement was signed by Minister for Trade and Industry Piyush Goyal and Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan during a virtual ceremony earlier this month, attended by Prime Minister Modi and his Australian counterpart Morrison. “This is truly a watershed moment for India-Australia relations,” Prime Minister Modi said. Morrison added that the pact will further deepen Australia’s close ties with India. The deal will help boost bilateral trade from $27 billion to $45 billion to $50 billion over the next five years, Goyal said. Australia is India’s 17th largest trading partner, while New Delhi is Canberra’s 9th. Bilateral trade in goods and services stood at USD 27.5 billion in 2021. India’s goods exports stood at USD 6.9 billion and imports at USD 15.1 billion in 2021. Also Read: India and Australia sign economic cooperation and trade pact to boost ties Also read: India and Australia set to eye $100 billion two-way trade by 2030: Piyush Goyal

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/latest/world/story/australian-pm-scott-morrison-cooks-khichdi-to-celebrate-trade-deal-with-india-329286-2022-04-09 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos