British Prime Minister Boris Johnson travels to Ukrainian capital to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Saturday. Johnson confirmed the visit in a Tweeterwhich included a photo of the two leaders shaking hands. “Today I met my friend President @ZelenskyyUa in Kyiv to show our unwavering support for the people of Ukraine,” he said. “We are putting in place a new program of financial and military assistance that demonstrates our commitment to his country’s fight against Russia’s barbaric campaign.” 10 Downing Street YouTube account share a video of the two talking after they met. Zelenskyy said he was grateful for the Prime Minister’s visit, calling it an important meeting in “very difficult and turbulent times for our country”. “At the same time you have come here, and we are particularly grateful that this is happening. It is a true reflection of the UK’s decisive and significant support for Ukraine and we are always grateful for it – we will remember it always,” Zelenskyy said, according to a Downing Street translation of his speech. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met in Kyiv, Ukraine on April 9, 2022. Image taken from Boris Johnson’s Twitter account

The Ukrainian president confirmed that the two men spoke of the need for new sanctions against Russia, as well as continued support for Ukraine’s defence, from the UK as well as the rest of the West. In his remarks, Johnson said, “Thank you so much for inviting me here today during this incredibly difficult time for you and for your wonderful country.” Johnson said the intelligence the UK had at the start of the Russian invasion suggested kyiv would quickly fall to Russian forces – and they were wrong. “I think the Ukrainians showed the courage of a lion. But you, Volodymyr, gave that lion’s roar. Thank you for what you were able to do – I think your leadership was extraordinary. “ Johnson said Russian President Vladimir Putin had committed war crimes and that as his forces stumbled he would “step up the pressure in Donbass and to the east”. The Prime Minister called the need to support Ukraine “so vital”. “Together with our partners, we will increase economic pressure and we will continue to escalate sanctions against Russia week after week,” Johnson said. He also pledged aid for defense systems, including demining the country. Johnson said he saw much of the “magnificent” country of Ukraine during his visit. “I also saw the tragic effects of war – inexcusable war – absolutely inexcusable and unnecessary war,” he said. “But being here in Kyiv for only a few hours… I have no doubt that an independent and sovereign Ukraine will rise again, thanks, above all, to the heroism, the courage of the Ukrainian people,” he said. he adds. he said. Ukrainian Embassy in London tweeted a photo of the two leaders during their talks on Saturday with the caption “surprise”. Surprised 😉 pic.twitter.com/AWa5RjYosD — Embassy of Ukraine in the UK (@UkrEmbLondon) April 9, 2022 After



Sophie Redon Sophie Reardon is editor of CBS News. Contact her at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/ukraine-boris-johnson-volodymyr-zelenskyy-meeting-kyiv-russia-war/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos