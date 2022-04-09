Donald Trump Jr. texted Mark Meadows after the 2020 election to lobby for Trump’s second term, CNN reports





Donald Trump Jr. texted White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows two days after the 2020 presidential election outlining ways to keep his father in power, CNN reported, citing a review of the message handed over to congressional investigators.

The text from then-President Donald Trump’s eldest son, was sent Nov. 5, 2020, as votes in several states were still tallied, and outlined ideas for reversing the Electoral College process to ensure a second term to Trump, CNN said on Friday. .

We have operational control, Trump Jr. told Meadows, according to a CNN review of the message given to the U.S. House of Representatives panel investigating last year’s deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol.

We have many paths We control them all, Trump Jr. wrote, outlining a plan involving prosecutions and recounts in swing states as well as alternative lists of Trump voters, CNN said. If that failed, Trump Jr. suggested that Congress could instead vote to reinstall Trump on January 6, 2021.

Major news media projected Democrat Joe Biden as the 2020 winner on Nov. 7 two days after Trump Jrs text at Meadows and the Electoral College certified Bidens’ victory on Dec. 14.

Congress was about to certify the results on Jan. 6, 2021, when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, forcing lawmakers into hiding and delaying certification for hours.

The House panel is investigating the attack, which left seven people dead and nearly 800 arrested.

Representatives for Trump Jr. did not immediately respond to a request for comment. His lawyer Alan Futerfas told CNN: After the election, Don received many messages from supporters and others. Given the date, this message probably came from someone else and was forwarded.

Representatives for Meadows could not immediately be reached. His attorney George Terwilliger declined to comment to CNN.

Trump called the House investigation a politically motivated attack.

Representatives for the House panel did not immediately respond to a request for comment on CNN’s report.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are compiled by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Register today.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theglobeandmail.com/world/article-trump-jr-texted-meadows-after-2020-election-to-press-trump-second-term/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos