Pakistan: Imran Khan skips assembly session without confidence – News





Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif says assembly speaker will have his name 'written in history with golden words'

By ANI

Posted: Sat 9 Apr 2022, 11:16 AM

Last update: Sat, April 9, 2022, 11:38 AM

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was conspicuous by his absence from the National Assembly, which began its work on Saturday to seize the motion of censure on the instruction of the Supreme Court.

The motion of censure is listed in fourth position on the agenda of the National Assembly. While the opposition came out in force, very few members of the Treasury benches were seen present. Khan was also not in the House, Geo News reported.

Speaking, National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif hailed Thursday as a historic day when the Supreme Court overturned the Vice President’s decision to reject the no-confidence motion. According to the PML-N leader, the SC decision had made Pakistan’s future “bright”, Geo News reported.

He also thanked opposition leaders for leading the protests against the Vice President’s misguided decision.

He urged President Asad Qaiser to conduct the proceedings in accordance with the Supreme Court’s guidelines and said parliament would write history today.

“Today Parliament will defeat a constitutionally chosen prime minister,” he said.

Shehbaz urged the President to forget the past and uphold the law and the Constitution. He urged the president to play his part and ensure his name “is written in history with golden words”.

“You must seize this moment with conviction and with your heart and mind. Do not act at the dictation of the selected prime minister,” he urged Qaiser, adding that the supreme court’s guidelines were clear.

Responding to Shehbaz’s appeal, Qaiser assured the opposition leader that he would conduct the proceedings in accordance with the law and the Constitution.

“[But] the important thing is that we talked about an international conspiracy. This should also be discussed,” he said, as the room echoed with protests from the opposition benches.

This prompted Shehbaz Sherif to tell Qaiser that he would violate court guidelines if he talked about a foreign conspiracy. He also read the court’s directives regarding the convening of the National Assembly session.

“As per court direction, you are required to address this agenda item and no other items. This is the intent of the order, and you cannot deviate from it,” he said. he declared, calling on the Speaker to vote on the motion immediately. .

“The orders of the SC will be followed in letter and spirit,” Qaiser replied, giving the floor to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Geo News reported.

READ ALSO :

After what can be called the longest week in recent history of Pakistani politics, the session of the National Assembly to decide the fate of Prime Minister Imran Khan is currently underway.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser is presiding over the session, which began at 10:30 a.m. sharp, as directed by the Supreme Court.

Lawmakers began arriving at parliament ahead of the session as television footage showed strict security measures in place in the capital.

The United Opposition also held a meeting of its parliamentary group chaired by PML-N Chairman Shehbaz Sharif and attended by 176 lawmakers, Geo News reported.

