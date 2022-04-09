On curry night, the Australian Prime Minister prepares khichdi. He has a PM Modi Connect





Australian Prime Minister showcases his culinary skills Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison celebrated the signing of the India-Australia trade pact with a cook on Saturday. And the curries he chose to cook for the night all came from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Gujarat, underscoring the importance he attaches to the bilateral relationship between Canberra and New Delhi. “To celebrate our new trade deal with India, the curries I have chosen to cook for curry night tonight are all from my dear friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Gujarat province, including his favorite Khichdi” , said Mr Morrison, pictured in his kitchen in an apron, posted on the image-sharing app Instagram. Mr Morrison said the dishes were approved by his family. “Jen (his wife), daughters and mom approve,” he said, sharing the photos. In the past, Mr Morrison showed off his skills of making ‘ScoMosas’ (similar to Samosa) and said he would like to share it with PM Modi. In May 2020, Morrison posted a photo on Twitter of himself holding a tray of “ScoMosas”, a fried potato-stuffed snack, which he said was made from scratch and said: “They are vegetarian and I would have liked to share them with him (Modi).” “Sunday ScoMosas with mango chutney, all homemade including the chutney!” said the Australian Prime Minister. The deal, described as a “watershed moment for India-Australia relations by Prime Minister Modi, was signed earlier this week and will increase bilateral trade between the two countries from $27 billion to $45-50 billion. over the next five years. The agreement provides duty-free access to the Australian market for over 95% of Indian products such as textiles, leather, jewelery and sporting goods. At the time, the Australian Prime Minister said it was the Australian government’s biggest investment in his country’s relationship with India. He added that the signing of the pact marks a new stage in bilateral relations.

