Podcast: China’s Uphill Battles, From Putin to COVID: Newsweek’s Melinda Liu





Rename and recenter. For years, Le Pen has tried to distance herself from her toxic family brand. After riding her coattails in politics, she broke ranks with her father, pushing him to leave the leadership position in 2015. Then, in 2018, she changed the name of the party to National Rally, a xenophobia-light offspring of his father’s brainchild. Like him, she has long espoused anti-EU sentiment, mobilized against immigration and doctored anti-Muslim prejudice. But seeking to balance her hardline credentials, Le Pen also delved into the idea that all politics is personal, highlighting her past as single mother with increased frequency. For several years, she also sought to position herself as a warm and fuzzy cat enthusiast with reproduction aspirations. More recently, Le Pen has put his hardline anti-immigrant message on the backburner, instead focusing on everyday issues like inflation and soaring food and fuel prices. This has proven to be a prudent strategy with French voters, who are now overwhelmingly concerned about reducing purchasing power. Le Pen also recently did something unusual: she backed the welcoming of Ukrainian refugees to France, eschewing the message that has long been central to her political platform. It may be because 85% of French voters say Support help Ukrainians who have fled the conflict. Has Le Pen really changed? Not according to Mujtaba Rahman, head of the Europe office of Eurasia Groups, who says she is simply a shrewd politician: Le Pen is no more moderate or reasonable today than she has been historically. It remains a far-right force in French politics. Le Pen has also benefited greatly from the misadventures of his opponents. Macron saw a war to bump last month while conducting shuttle diplomacy with Vladimir Putin. But the president has failed to capitalize on the boost, largely because he hasn’t done much (or any) campaigning, relying instead on his image as a globe-trotting statesman. -trotting to do the heavy lifting. It is an extremely risky decision in France, where the electorate is notoriously opposed to its leaders and has not re-elected an incumbent for two decades. While Macron stared at the internet on fire visiting the Kremlin, Le Pen would hit the pavement, visit small towns, take selfies and shake hands with ordinary people. Moreover, Le Pen has distinguished himself as an acceptable far-right figure from his main rival, ric Zemmour, an outspoken television personality and provocateur. Le Pen, a longtime supporter of Putin, read the piece: she saw that there is little love for Putin in France at the moment and downplayed her previous support for him. (Yet she insists that France must maintain relations with Russia, even with Putin in charge.) Le Pen’s pragmatism allowed him to steal voters from Zemmour, who rallied against sanctioning Russia and is openly anti-NATO. It has benefited from the existence of even more extreme candidates on the campaign trail, Rahman says. It created the impression of moderation where there really isn’t. Consider this: When Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, far-right rivals were only three percentage points apart in the polls. Today, Le Pen is ahead by at least 12, and Zemmour is barely relevant. Marine Le Pen has long been a formidable player in French politics. So what’s the difference now? Well, the idea of ​​a President Le Pen doesn’t scare French voters so much anymore. It’s not likely, but she could still get away with it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gzeromedia.com/gzero-world-podcast/podcast-chinas-uphill-battles-from-putin-to-covid-newsweeks-melinda-liu The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos