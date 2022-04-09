Maryam Nawaz calls Imran Khan a psychopath and asks him to go to India if he “loves him so much” | world news





Ahead of the no-confidence vote against Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan – scheduled for 8pm PST according to local reports – the country’s opposition leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif lashed out at the former cricketer, saying that he should be treated as a ‘psychopath’ and not as a ‘PM or ex-PM’. Taking to Twitter, she said a “more sensible” person could not be allowed to “sow chaos and bring the whole country down”. PML-N leader’s new joke against Khan comes after she criticized him on Friday for praising India; she said that if Khan loved India so much, he could “move there and leave Pakistan.”

Read also | Imran Khan’s ex-wife, Reham Khan, decodes ‘khuddar quam’; Maryam Nawaz summons Vajpayee

“A person who is no longer sane can no longer be allowed to wreak havoc and bring down the whole country. This is no joke. He should not be treated as PM or ex PM, he should be treated like a PSYCHOPATH who just to save his own skin is holding the whole country hostage. Too bad,” she said on Saturday.

A person who is no longer sane can no longer be allowed to wreak havoc and bring down the whole country. This is not a joke. He should not be treated like PM or ex PM, he should be treated like a PSYCHOPATH who, just to save his own skin, is holding the whole country hostage. Shame

— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 9, 2022

Khan, who is just hours away from a no-confidence vote he is widely seen as having a very slim chance of winning, addressed the nation on Friday. He said he was disappointed by the Pakistan Supreme Court’s ruling – in which it called the dismissal of the non-trust motion “unconstitutional”.

The cricketer-turned-politician also praised India, calling the nation “a great sense of honour”. Referring to India’s decision to continue buying oil from Russia despite heavy foreign sanctions, Khan said, “No superpower can force India to do anything against its interests.”

Live updates of the political crisis in Pakistan here

“No one can dictate India. What the European Union ambassadors have said here, could they also say to India?” he asked, adding that they couldn’t because India is a sovereign nation.

Khan has also praised India in the past, saying the country protects its “independent foreign policy” which revolves around its citizens.

During his address to the nation on Friday, the 69-year-old Pakistani prime minister reiterated a foreign plot angle in overthrowing his government. He added that he would never support a regime imported from Pakistan, while calling on his compatriots to take to the streets in protest.

If Khan loses power, he will be the first Pakistani prime minister to be voted out in a vote of no confidence.

(With agency contributions)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/maryan-calls-imran-psychopath-asks-him-to-go-to-india-if-he-likes-it-so-much-101649494756472.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos