Adian Napitupulu’s confused protest rejects extension of presidential post led to Jokowi





JAKARTA, insidepontianak.com – Former activist of 98, Adian Napitupulu questioned the student demonstrations against the extension of the presidential term directed against President Joko Widodo. Adian said there were 3 ministers who were more worthy of a demonstration. They often expressed the postponement of elections and the extension of the mandate of the president. According to the Secretary General of the National Association of Activists (PENA) 98. President Joko Widodo has never spoken of extending the term of the President. It was not Jokowi who talked about extending the presidential term, but three ministers. So why did Jokowi protest, not the ministers? Adi said. Without mentioning who the person in question is, the extension of the presidential mandate was also expressed by 3 party officials, a polling agency and a party cadre. But why did Jokowi protest, not probe party institutions or offices, Adian said. Making changes to the Presidency Extension Act is under the authority of the House of Representatives. Adian says those who want the presidency for 3 terms are those who seek a face. The one who said that regarding the term of office he would submit to the constitution is Jokowi. But why did Jokowi really demonstrate? Adian Napitupulu challenged the ministers and party leaders who (initially) launched the presidential term extension speech. Everything became silent. As if the impact of ideas and speeches were left to be carried by Jokowi alone. The plan to hold a big protest at the Presidential Palace on April 11, 2022 was conveyed by BEM All Indonesia Center (BEM SI) coordinator Kaharuddin on Thursday (07/04/2022). According to Kaharuddin, the students will present their demands to President Joko Widodo, mainly rejecting the extension of the President's term or the postponement of the election. The request to refuse the extension of the term of President Joko Widodo to 3 terms was filed by BEM SI during the demonstration on March 28, 2022. However, because they believe that the request has not been heard, the students will return in the street. "It is true that on April 11, we want our firmness and priority to demand that Jokowi firmly rejects the extension of his term and the postponement of the 2024 election," Kaharuddin said. During the April 11, 2022 protest, in addition to demanding the president reject the postponement of the 2024 general election, the students also urged Joko Widodo to stabilize commodity prices. The president is required to investigate the alleged cooking oil mafia and assess the performance of the ministers involved. The Joko Widodo-Maruf Amin government is asked to commit to keeping its campaign promises. According to Kaharuddin, BEM SI is aiming for 1,000 students to join the protest at the Presidential Palace. He invited student governing bodies from all universities to join the protest.

