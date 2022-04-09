Politics
Hindu diehards praise Kashmir blockbuster
India’s Hindu diehards have jumped on an explosive new film endorsed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the mass flight of Hindus from Kashmir 30 years ago to stoke hatred against minority Muslims.
The Kashmir Files is the latest offering from Bollywood most famous for its song-and-dance love affairs to tackle themes close to the political agenda of the Hindu nationalist Modis government, critics say.
Released last month and already one of the country’s highest-grossing films this year, it depicts in harrowing detail how several hundred thousand Hindus fled Muslim militants in Indian-administered Kashmir in 1989-90.
Photo: AFP
Authorities have snuck the film into many states tax-free, with police and others having free time to go watch.
Numerous videos shared on social media and verified as authentic by Agence France-Presse showed people in cinemas calling for revenge and the killing of Muslims.
A clip shows Swami Jeetendranand, a Hindu monk, leading a crowd in nationalist and anti-Muslim chants.
We think we are safe, but we are safe as long as they don’t attack us, he says. Muslims are not only dangerous for India, but for the whole world.
Muslim-majority Kashmir, shared between India and Pakistan since 1947, has a bloody past.
According to New Delhi, three decades of insurgency with Pakistani support and a brutal Indian military response have killed tens of thousands of people, mostly Muslims.
Around 200,000 Kashmiri Hindus known as pundits fled after the violence began in the late 1980s. Up to 219 people were killed, according to official figures.
Reparation for this genocide and exodus, as right-wing Hindu groups call it, comparing it to the Holocaust, has long been a central theme of the Modis Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
In 2019, his administration often accused of marginalizing and defaming India’s 200 million Muslims revoked the regions’ partial autonomy and imposed a vice-like security blanket.
Sanjay Kaw, a Kashmiri Pandit journalist who fled in the 1990s, said the film made no reference to the persecution of the region’s Muslim community, either before or after.
A relative of mine was shot… barely 300 meters from our house, says Kaw.
The film only talks about the exodus part and only refers to the failure of the state, but not the things that led to the situation, he added.
The director, Vivek Agnihotri, an avowed Modi fan, said he wanted to give some dignity to people who were hurt.
No one asked Steven Spielberg why there were some backlashes to Schindler’s List, he said, referring to the 1993 Holocaust film that was widely acclaimed as historically accurate.
To give [people] the right to react as they want to react. As long as they don’t hurt anyone physically, I think it’s fine, Agnihotri added.
The film certainly has an agenda, as it strongly fuels the current Islamophobic discourse in our society, said documentary filmmaker Sanjay Kak.
I think the movie makes these goals [of the BJP] quite explicit, which is basically to make Kashmir a sort of ideological hub for their vision of a resurgent new Hindu India, he said.
Modi hit back at the critics, saying a whole ecosystem is trying to silence the person who made the movie and tried to reveal the truth.
The world’s largest democracy has a long history of film censorship, but critics say the industry is under increased pressure to make films that fit better with the BJP’s narrative.
In 2019, hagiographic PM Narendra Modi’s life story of prime ministers was too much even for India’s Election Commission, which delayed publication until after a vote that year.
The same year saw the gung-ho Uri, a blockbuster based on India’s 2016 surgical strikes against militants across Pakistan which critics say also grossly played with the facts.
It was just one of a string of recent military-themed films that have been nationalistic, flamboyant tales of heroism by mostly Hindu soldiers and police against enemies outside and inside the world. ‘India.
Most Indians think what happened in Uri is what they saw in the film, Kak said. In the same way, what they see in this film becomes the history of Kashmir.
Comments will be moderated. Keep comments relevant to the article. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned. The final decision will be at the discretion of The Taipei Times.
Sources
2/ https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/world/archives/2022/04/10/2003776353
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Exclusive video shows former ‘Empire’ actor’s first moments in Cook County Jail April 6, 2022
- Jack Hurley named to 2022 Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list April 6, 2022
- Close friend of Imran Khan’s wife flees to Dubai for fear of arrest: report April 6, 2022
- Musical form heard in some Bollywood movies – Crossword Clue April 6, 2022
- Celebrate in style and comfort with Irish linen and silk dresses April 6, 2022