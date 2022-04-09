Hindu diehards praise Kashmir blockbuster

India’s Hindu diehards have jumped on an explosive new film endorsed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the mass flight of Hindus from Kashmir 30 years ago to stoke hatred against minority Muslims.

The Kashmir Files is the latest offering from Bollywood most famous for its song-and-dance love affairs to tackle themes close to the political agenda of the Hindu nationalist Modis government, critics say.

Released last month and already one of the country’s highest-grossing films this year, it depicts in harrowing detail how several hundred thousand Hindus fled Muslim militants in Indian-administered Kashmir in 1989-90.

Photo: AFP

Authorities have snuck the film into many states tax-free, with police and others having free time to go watch.

Numerous videos shared on social media and verified as authentic by Agence France-Presse showed people in cinemas calling for revenge and the killing of Muslims.

A clip shows Swami Jeetendranand, a Hindu monk, leading a crowd in nationalist and anti-Muslim chants.

We think we are safe, but we are safe as long as they don’t attack us, he says. Muslims are not only dangerous for India, but for the whole world.

Muslim-majority Kashmir, shared between India and Pakistan since 1947, has a bloody past.

According to New Delhi, three decades of insurgency with Pakistani support and a brutal Indian military response have killed tens of thousands of people, mostly Muslims.

Around 200,000 Kashmiri Hindus known as pundits fled after the violence began in the late 1980s. Up to 219 people were killed, according to official figures.

Reparation for this genocide and exodus, as right-wing Hindu groups call it, comparing it to the Holocaust, has long been a central theme of the Modis Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In 2019, his administration often accused of marginalizing and defaming India’s 200 million Muslims revoked the regions’ partial autonomy and imposed a vice-like security blanket.

Sanjay Kaw, a Kashmiri Pandit journalist who fled in the 1990s, said the film made no reference to the persecution of the region’s Muslim community, either before or after.

A relative of mine was shot… barely 300 meters from our house, says Kaw.

The film only talks about the exodus part and only refers to the failure of the state, but not the things that led to the situation, he added.

The director, Vivek Agnihotri, an avowed Modi fan, said he wanted to give some dignity to people who were hurt.

No one asked Steven Spielberg why there were some backlashes to Schindler’s List, he said, referring to the 1993 Holocaust film that was widely acclaimed as historically accurate.

To give [people] the right to react as they want to react. As long as they don’t hurt anyone physically, I think it’s fine, Agnihotri added.

The film certainly has an agenda, as it strongly fuels the current Islamophobic discourse in our society, said documentary filmmaker Sanjay Kak.

I think the movie makes these goals [of the BJP] quite explicit, which is basically to make Kashmir a sort of ideological hub for their vision of a resurgent new Hindu India, he said.

Modi hit back at the critics, saying a whole ecosystem is trying to silence the person who made the movie and tried to reveal the truth.

The world’s largest democracy has a long history of film censorship, but critics say the industry is under increased pressure to make films that fit better with the BJP’s narrative.

In 2019, hagiographic PM Narendra Modi’s life story of prime ministers was too much even for India’s Election Commission, which delayed publication until after a vote that year.

The same year saw the gung-ho Uri, a blockbuster based on India’s 2016 surgical strikes against militants across Pakistan which critics say also grossly played with the facts.

It was just one of a string of recent military-themed films that have been nationalistic, flamboyant tales of heroism by mostly Hindu soldiers and police against enemies outside and inside the world. ‘India.

Most Indians think what happened in Uri is what they saw in the film, Kak said. In the same way, what they see in this film becomes the history of Kashmir.