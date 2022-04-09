Trump’s approval power tested in North Carolina Senate race





RALEIGH, North Carolina (AP) When Ted Budd won a surprise endorsement from former President Donald Trump last year, he was a little-known congressman running for a Senate seat in North Carolina against some of the states’ most recognizable Republicans, including a former governor.

As he enters the home stretch before the May 17 states’ primary, Budd is once again hoping for a boost, leveraging the power of Trump’s endorsement to put him atop a group that includes a dozen other Republicans.

We feel we have strong momentum,” Budd told The Associated Press. Whether it was the base, trend lines in the polls, or fundraising, we believe we were in a very good position.

Budds’ candidacy will serve as an early test of whether Trump’s support is strong enough to move someone from relative obscurity to the GOP nomination for a critical Senate seat. A strong performance by Budd could provide clues as to how Trump-backed candidates in other states, including Georgia, who vote in quick succession after North Carolina, will fare.

The race will be a test of the Trump effect on North Carolina among Republicans in North Carolina, I think not just for North Carolina but nationally, said Mike Rusher, a political consultant who previously worked for the state GOP.

READ MORE: Trump endorses challenger against Georgia election chief Brad Raffensperger

Democrats have made inroads in the South in recent years, winning a presidential election in Georgia in 2020 for the first time in 28 years and winning two Senate seats.

North Carolina has seen similar demographic shifts, driven by an influx of new residents to the Raleigh and Charlotte areas. But for now, Democrats are struggling to make the same headway in the state presidential and senatorial races. Barack Obama was the last Democratic presidential candidate to win North Carolina in 2008, and a Democrat has not won a Senate seat since Kay Hagan the same year.

Trump will return to the state on Saturday for a rally in rural Johnston County, just southeast of Raleigh. He was a boon for North Carolina Republicans in the 2020 campaign, boosting turnout so that GOP candidates, with few exceptions, won top-to-bottom races, even as Trump himself only narrowly won a victory.

Budd is running for retired Republican Senator Richard Burrs’ seat against former Gov. Pat McCrory, who is seen as a moderate and has kept a distance from Trump while supporting his economic policies. A dozen other Republicans are also seeking nomination, including former U.S. Representative Mark Walker, who resisted Trump’s pleas to quit.

The winner is expected to face presumptive Democratic nominee Cheri Beasley, a former chief justice of the state Supreme Court, in November’s general election. Like almost all statewide races, the general election is expected to be close and a Democratic victory could thwart GOP hopes of regaining a majority in the Senate.

While McCrory entered the race as the best-known candidate, Budd and his advisers are increasingly optimistic that his position will be strengthened in the races of recent weeks.

Budd credited Trump’s endorsement as the single most important factor in helping push forward and draw attention to this campaign. He has also benefited from millions of dollars in super PAC spending on his behalf, including from the political wing of the Club for Growths. The group’s ads heavily feature Trump’s endorsement, casting Budd as a reliable conservative while highlighting McCrory’s past criticism of the former president and calling him a disloyal and liberal loser.

McCrory became governor in 2013 but lost reelection after signing a toilet bill targeting transgender people that cost the state billions.

Saturday’s rally comes amid questions about whether Trump’s influence is fading amid stumbles in other states. Last month, he withdrew his support for Rep. Mo Brooks, who was struggling to gain traction in the Alabama Senate primaries. Last year, his endorsed nominee in the Pennsylvania Senate race, Sean Parnell, dropped out amid allegations of abuse by his ex-wife.

READ MORE: Manhattan District Attorney says Trump criminal probe continues despite leadership reshuffle

As aides warned he was setting himself up for failure by offering too many endorsements, Trump has stuck to his side in several competitive Senate contests, including in Missouri and Ohio, where early voting is underway.

Viewing Walker as a potential spoiler, Trump tried unsuccessfully to pressure him out of the race, a tactic he has used successfully in other contests to bolster the chances of his favorite contestants.

The best voter must collect more than 30% of the votes to avoid a second round. Otherwise, the first two will qualify for a second round at the end of July.

Listen, we appreciate President Trump and the work he’s done for our country, but that doesn’t mean he makes the right decisions and sometimes he gets bad advice, Walker said in an interview. And in this particular incident, he hitched his wagon to the wrong horse.

McCrory, meanwhile, dismissed polls this week suggesting he had lost his initial edge, saying it was time to strike back.

This race will be a tie. It’s neck and neck right now, and it’s amazing to even be in this position, given that $7-8 million has been spent on us by a special interest group in DC, said McCrory in an anonymous reference to the Club for Growth Action.

Many voters are yet to make a decision, with in-person early voting beginning April 28.

John Dismukes, 48, of Carolina Beach, describes himself as 100% undecided. I look at all three of them, he said.

Billy Shomaker, a retired Beech Mountain commercial pilot, said he supports Budd regardless of Trump’s endorsement. I love President Trump. I don’t like everything he does, said Shomaker, 68.

Trump’s favorite candidates in North Carolina haven’t always been successful. In 2020, political newcomer Madison Cawthorn comfortably won a GOP congressional runoff against Trump’s pick.

But Trump was quick to embrace Cawthorn, who won the general election at 25 and has become one of the former president’s staunchest supporters. Now Trump is returning the favor, casting him as a rallying speaker and backing him for re-election even as Cawthorn faced backlash over recent inflammatory comments.

McCrory said he had his own political events on Saturday and would not share the stage with Budd, Cawthorn or Trump, even if offered.

Trump says I don’t represent his values, McCrory said, referring to the former president’s words when he endorsed Budd 10 months ago. I agree with Trump’s policy. But yes, we may have a different opinion on values.

___

Colvin reported from New York.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/trumps-endorsement-power-tested-in-north-carolina-senate-race The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos