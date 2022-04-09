UK’s Boris Johnson makes surprise visit to Ukraine with help

European Commission pledges €1 billion to support Ukraine and countries hosting refugees fleeing war Photo by Ukrainian Presidential Press SER / Reuters

Content of the article Ukraine is ready for an uphill battle with Russian forces amassed in the east of the country, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has visited to offer fresh financial and military aid.

Content of the article Johnson was the latest foreign leader to visit Kyiv after Russian forces withdrew from areas north of the capital just over a week ago. His visit had not been previously announced. Earlier today, the Ukrainian leader met Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer in Kyiv, warning at a joint press conference that while the threat to the capital has faded, it is gaining in the east. Yes, (Russian) forces are gathering in the east (of Ukraine), Zelenskyy said. Russia’s ‘special operation’ in Ukraine could end ‘for the foreseeable future’, Kremlin says Six weeks after Putin’s invasion, the war is entering a new phase that could decide the fate of Ukraine It will be an uphill battle, we believe in this fight and in our victory. We are ready to fight simultaneously and seek diplomatic means to end this war, Zelenskyy added.

Content of the article Air raid sirens sounded in towns in eastern Ukraine, which became the focus of Russian military action after a withdrawal from areas near kyiv.

Ukrainian officials have urged civilians in the east to flee. On Friday, officials said more than 50 people were killed in a missile strike on a train station in the town of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, where thousands had gathered to evacuate. Russia’s invasion, which began on February 24, has forced about a quarter of the population of 44 million people from their homes, turned cities into rubble and killed or injured thousands. The civilian casualties have sparked a wave of international condemnation, particularly for the dead in the town of Bucha, a town northwest of kyiv that until last week was occupied by Russian forces.

Content of the article Photo by SERGEI SUPINSKY / AFP via Getty Images We will never forget everything we saw here, it will stay with us all our lives, said Bohdan Zubchuk, a community policeman in the city, describing his life before and after the war. Russia has denied targeting civilians in what it calls a special operation to demilitarize and denazify its southern neighbor. Ukraine and Western nations dismissed this as a baseless pretext for war. Johnson tweeted that he had met with Zelenskyy to establish a financial and military aid package to show our commitment to his country’s fight against Russia’s barbaric campaign. FIFTY TWO DIE AT THE STATION Friday’s missile attack on the train station in Kramatorsk, a hub for civilians fleeing the east, left shreds of bloodstained clothes, toys and damaged luggage strewn across the station platform.

Content of the article The city’s mayor, Oleksander Honcharenko, who estimated 4,000 people had gathered there at the time, said on Saturday the death toll had risen to at least 52. The Russian Defense Ministry denied responsibility, saying in a statement that the missiles that hit the station were used only by the Ukrainian military and that the Russian armed forces had no assigned targets in Kramatorsk on Friday. Russian state television described the attack as a bloody provocation of Ukraine. In Washington, a senior defense official said the United States did not accept the Russian denial and believed Russian forces fired a short-range ballistic missile in the attack. Reuters was unable to verify details of the attack. Photo by the UKRAINE MINISTRY OF DEFENSE / by Reuters Honcharenko said he expected only 50,000 to 60,000 of Kramatorsk’s 220,000 residents to remain in a week or two as people flee the violence.

Content of the article Ukraine’s military has said Moscow is preparing for a push to try to take full control of the Donbass regions of Donetsk and Lugansk, which have been partly held by Moscow-backed separatists since 2014. Airstrikes are expected to increase in the south and east as Russia seeks to establish a land bridge between Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014, and Donbas, but Ukrainian forces are thwarting the advance, Britain’s Ministry of Health said. the Defense in an intelligence update. The Russian army announced on Saturday that it had destroyed an ammunition depot at the Myrhorod airbase in central-eastern Ukraine. VISIT OF FOREIGN LEADERS Johnson and Nehammer traveled to Ukraine a day after visits by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to underscore the Wests’ support for Zelenskyy.

Content of the article Von der Leyen said on Saturday that the European Commission would pledge €1 billion to support Ukraine and countries hosting refugees fleeing war.

Earlier, she said Russian forces appeared to have committed war crimes by targeting civilians in Ukraine, but she said lawyers should investigate the alleged incidents. A forensic team began on Friday to exhume a mass grave containing the bodies of civilians who local authorities say were killed as the Russians occupied the town. The Kremlin has repeatedly dismissed accusations that it committed war crimes and has called allegations that its forces executed civilians in Bucha monstrous fakes. Visits by foreign leaders and Italy’s announcement of plans to reopen its embassy in Kyiv later this month have been further signs that the city is returning to some degree of normalcy.

Content of the article Photo by KACPER PEMPEL / Reuters Some Ukrainians have also started returning to the capital, with cafes and restaurants reopening. On Friday, the EU overcame some divisions to adopt sweeping new sanctions against Russia, including import bans on coal, timber, chemicals and other products. Oil and gas imports from Russia so far remain untouched. Zelenskyy urged the West on Friday to do more. During the press conference with Nehammer, he said he understood that the sanctions could lead to financial losses for the countries imposing them. Nevertheless, there are countries that are not afraid of these important decisions. I am aware of Austria’s support in this matter, he said, again demanding arms from our partners.

