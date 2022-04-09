Twitter actor Elon Musk tweets “Is Twitter dying?”





San Francisco (AFP) Twitter’s newest board member and biggest actor, Elon Musk, tweeted on Saturday asking if the social media network was “dying” and calling out users such as singer Justin Bieber, which are widely followed but rarely publish.

“Most of these ‘top’ accounts rarely tweet and post very little content,” the Tesla boss wrote, captioning a list of the 10 profiles with the most followers – a list that includes himself at number eight. rank, with 81 million subscribers. “Is Twitter dying? ” he wrote. Former US President Barack Obama tops the list with 131 million followers, followed by stars such as Bieber, Katy Perry, Rihanna and Taylor Swift, as well as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, among others . “For example, @taylorswift13 hasn’t posted anything in 3 months,” Musk continued. “And @justinbieber has only posted once this year.” The social media company named Musk to the board on Tuesday after the outspoken and polarizing executive revealed he had acquired a more than 9% stake in the company, making him Twitter’s largest shareholder. Musk said he looked forward to making “meaningful improvements to Twitter” soon and began polling his followers on whether to add an “edit” button to the service, a long-discussed change. Twitter has now announced that it will start experimenting with one. On Thursday, Musk tweeted a photo of himself smoking marijuana on a Joe Rogan podcast in 2018, with the caption “Next Twitter board meeting is going to be on.” His antics often raise eyebrows and sometimes draw condemnation, such as when Jewish groups lambasted his tweet comparing Canadian leader Justin Trudeau to Adolf Hitler over Covid-19 vaccine mandates. Musk later deleted the tweet without apologizing. The appointment has raised apprehensions among some employees, according to a Washington Post report. Workers at the California-based social media company have raised concerns about Musk’s statements on transgender issues and his reputation as a difficult and driven leader, according to statements on Slack reviewed by the Post. A California agency sued Tesla, alleging discrimination and harassment against black workers. The electric car maker has denied the charges, saying it opposes discrimination. AFP 2022

