Duterte, Xi agree to ease tensions in South China Sea

President Duterte and Chinese President Xi Jinping renewed their call on Friday to ease tensions in hotly contested areas of the South China Sea during a telephone summit initiated by the Chinese government.

The leaders stressed the need to make every effort to maintain peace, security and stability in the South China Sea by exercising restraint, dissipating tensions and working on a mutually acceptable framework for functional cooperation, said Malacaang said in a statement.

The two presidents stressed the importance of continuing discussions and concluding the South China Sea Code of Conduct, Malacaang added.

The maritime dispute discussion was filed with just 10 weeks left in Dutertes’ tenure and more than a month after the Philippine Coast Guard reported a close-range maneuver by a Chinese coast guard during of a patrol in the Western Philippine Sea, the latest major incident to worry Manila.

Malacaang said the two leaders remained committed to expanding space for positive engagements through bilateral trade and economic exchanges.

Ukraine, covid

During their meeting, they also expressed concern over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and renewed the call for a peaceful resolution through dialogue in accordance with international law, the Palace added.

The two leaders also agreed on the need for the Philippines and China to work closely together to address the impacts of climate change and ensure that the voice of developing countries is heard in climate change forums.

They also discussed the importance of mutual support in the fight against COVID-19, including making vaccines available to countries that need them most.

The Palace said Duterte and Xi also agreed to explore constructive ways to restart interaction and exchanges through, among other things, the mutual recognition of vaccine certificates, the streamlining of health protocols and the resumption commercial flights.

Nestor Corrales INQ

