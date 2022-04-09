Government prepares to unveil PM museum, Modi to inaugurate on April 14 | Latest India News





The Prime Ministers Museum at Teen Murti Bhawan is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar’s birth on April 14, officials familiar with the matter said on Saturday. The Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya will be inaugurated on April 14, a government official said on condition of anonymity. It has been developed to publicize all Prime Ministers of India. The new museum, spread over 10,491 square meters, is equipped with the latest technologies such as holograms, augmented reality, interactive kiosks and screens, kinetic sculptures and smartphone apps, the official said. Described as a unique blend of old and new, the museum has a logo that shows the hands of Indian people holding a chakra, symbolizing the nation and its vibrant democracy, the official added. The museum recognizes the contribution of all prime ministers, regardless of their ideology or tenure, the official said. The museum will be a seamless blend of old and new, and includes the former Nehru Museum building, designated as Block I, which now features a fully updated and technologically advanced exhibit on the life and contribution of Jawaharlal Nehru , the first Prime Minister of India. , the official said. It will capture the events of India’s freedom struggle and the making of the Constitution. The sangrahalaya (museum) then recounts how our prime ministers navigated the country through various challenges and ensured the overall progress of the country, the official said. The acknowledgment of the first ministers’ contribution was done in a completely non-partisan way, the government stressed. The design of the museum building is inspired by the rising history of India, shaped and molded by its rulers. The design incorporates sustainable and energy conservation practices. No trees were felled or transplanted, the official said. The information and artifacts on display were collected through institutions such as Doordarshan, Film Division, Sansad TV, Ministry of Defence, Media and Ministry of Foreign Affairs treasury where gifts received in the honor of our leaders and our country, the official said. Families were also contacted for valuable information about former prime ministers. The content was acquired under a perpetual license in most cases, the official said. The appropriate use of archives (collected works and other literary works, important correspondence), certain personal effects, gifts and souvenirs, speeches by prime ministers and anecdotal representation of the ideologies and different aspects of the lives of prime ministers have been reflected in a thematic format.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/govt-gears-up-to-unveil-pms-museum-modi-to-inaugurate-on-april-14-101649530086568.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos