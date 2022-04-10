Swapping fossil fuels with green energy swaps one dictator for another

Photo by SPUTNIK / by Reuters

Content of the article Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other world leaders, particularly in Europe, are touting wind and solar power to end Europe’s dependence on Russia for 45% of its natural gas and 25% of its oil.

Content of the article They claim it is the solution to global energy security threatened by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. As Trudeau recently said: What we saw was a change in Europe and elsewhere to understand that Russia is no longer a reliable partner. What Vladimir Putin broke here was a trust. We will be there to support, as the world moves beyond Russian oil and even, beyond fossil fuels, to have more renewables in our mix. There is only one problem. Replacing fossil fuels with wind and solar power means replacing dependence on one dictator with another Chinese President Xi Jinping because China dominates the global renewable energy market. It supplies 85% of the wind turbine components, builds half of them and manufactures 70% of the solar panels.

Content of the article It also extracts 90% of the lithium-ion and 85% of the rare earths used in wind turbines, solar panels and electric vehicle batteries. We apologize, but this video failed to load. Using its low labor costs and economies of scale, China, known for its long history of industrial espionage, intellectual property theft and spying on political opponents, has led international competitors in the green energy sector to bankruptcy, as well as to invest in wind and solar energy. companies abroad. The world’s largest producer of industrial climate change-related greenhouse gas emissions, it burns more coal each year than the developed world combined. China has used its market power to simultaneously position itself as the world’s leading supplier and manufacturer of green energy.

Content of the article What if, at some point in the future, China decides to invade Taiwan, with the world now as dependent on green energy from China as Europe is today on fossil energy from Russia? While Trudeau and European politicians talk about replacing Russian oil and natural gas with wind and solar power, the reality is that none can replace fossil energy because, unlike them, they cannot supply demand baseload power from the power grid. For this reason, wind and solar power are usually backed up by natural gas power to cover times when green power is disconnected because the wind is not blowing or blowing at the correct speed or the sun does not shine. We apologize, but this video failed to load. Overseas Chinese competitors complain that in addition to high costs and economic losses, excessive government regulation and supply chain disruptions caused by the global pandemic are slowing the growth of the renewable energy industry in all of Europe.

Content of the article Wind and solar projects in Europe are also facing growing opposition from citizen groups unhappy with the huge amount of land they occupy for relatively low energy production and the damage they cause to the wildlife, fish and plants, as well as rotating wind turbines killing birds. and bats. Wind turbine noise is another problem. All of this suggests that Europe will meet its 2030 greenhouse gas emission reduction targets, let alone significantly reduce its dependence on oil and natural gas, a chimera. In just two years, we have seen first the pandemic and then Putin’s invasion of Ukraine six weeks ago upend years of global energy forecasts. It is also a warning that as our economy transitions from fossil fuels to renewable energy, the federal government’s most important task will be to ensure the domestic energy security of Canadians. [email protected]

