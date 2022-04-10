Donald Trump endorses Mehmet Oz for US Senate seat from Pennsylvania | WETM





(WHTM) – Former President Donald Trump has backed Dr. Mehmet Oz in the hotly contested race to represent Pennsylvania in the United States Senate.

In his endorsement on Saturday, Trump called the former TV personality “brilliant and well-known” and Oz has his “full and total endorsement.”

“I believe Mehmet Oz will be the most likely to win the general election against a radical left-wing Democrat,” Trump said.

The New York Times reports that Fox News host Sean Hannity pushed Trump to endorse Oz despite the fact that several of the former president’s advisers now work for Senate candidate Dave McCormick.

Oz was previously a member of the Presidents Council on Sports, Nutrition and Fitness and aired campaign ads featuring Trump’s appearance on The Dr. Oz Show.

In a recent WHTM/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll of 1,000 likely Pennsylvania Republican voters, McCormick finished first in the Senate race with 17.8%, followed by Oz with 16.6%. Nearly 33% of voters said they were undecided in the Republican Senate race.

Seven candidates are currently in the race for the Republican primaries, including former Danish Trump ambassador Carla Sands, Fox News contributor Kathy Barnette and former lieutenant governor candidate Jef Bartos.

McCormick interviewed Trump in 2016 for a possible position in his administration and was endorsed by Parnell and former Trump secretary of state Mike Pompeo.

In a WHTM/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll released in March, 61% of Republican voters in Pennsylvania said they would vote for a candidate endorsed by Trump.

More than 25% said an endorsement wouldn’t make a difference and 13.2% said it would make them less likely to support a candidate.

March 31 WHTM/Emerson College Polling/The Hill polling

One criticism leveled at Oz by campaign naysayers has been his residency, with people wondering if he was from Pennsylvania.

If that’s the biggest criticism against me, I’m in good shape, Oz told abc27’s Dennis Owens during a March campaign visit to a Harrisburg restaurant.

The 61-year-old former cardiothoracic surgeon explained how he went to medical school at the University of Pennsylvania Medical School and earned a business degree from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

I’m very proud to be a Pennsylvanian, Oz said. They care a lot more about what I represent than where I come from.

Oz visits Harrisburg and gets a key endorsement

Oz recently submitted a public financial disclosure report that includes over $100 million in assets and properties in at least four states. The 61-year-old also holds dual citizenship with Turkey, but has pledged to give it up if elected to the Senate. If elected, Oz would be the first Muslim US senator and likely the wealthiest.

Trump has yet to endorse a candidate in the Pennsylvania gubernatorial race.

The Pennsylvania Democratic Party released a statement Saturday night reacting to Trump’s endorsement.

Pennsylvania Democratic Party spokesman Jack Doyle released the following statement:

Trump’s endorsement in Pennsylvania’s GOP primary, which is already one of the nastiest and most expensive in the nation, will only escalate this chaotic Republican-Republican tussle. In short, tonight Trump poured gasoline on the garbage fire that is this intra-Republican fight.

Four candidates remain in the Democratic Party’s Senate primary, with Lt. Gov. John Fetterman getting 33.4% in March’s WHTM poll. Congressman Conor Lamb received 10% support and State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta received 7.6%. Dr. Kevin Baumlin dropped out of the race shortly after the poll was released (despite getting 9%), Alexandria Khalil finished with 2.8% support and 37.3% were undecided.

Pennsylvania’s primary elections will be held on May 17.

