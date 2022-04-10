BJP election plan in preparation for Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh





New Delhi: The BJP has started to strategize for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. MPs have been urged to immediately start coordinating with state organizational units in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. In Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also started streamlining which will ensure proper coordination between the government and the organization. He has already held a meeting with MPs in Delhi. The task is to educate the people about the various welfare programs of the Modi government and the achievements of the BJP-led states. Similarly, the BJP is tasked with exposing the weaknesses of the Congress governments in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. BJP units have already started launching attacks against the Congress regimes. After the resounding victory in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP is keen to challenge the polls in these three states by betting on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At the same time, UP CM Yogi Adityanath will also play an important role in the polls.

Sources say BJP will not cast any CM face in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, while in MP the scene is unclear on the whereabouts of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Yet Chouhan has already gone into action mode for the polls.

The last MP elections were held under Chouhan’s leadership, but the BJP could not form the government at that time. He was appointed CM only after the party seized power following a split in the ruling Congress. Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was the face of the Congress CM in 2018, had played an important role in the departure of Congress from power. Now he is in the BJP and has been given a cabinet post in the PM Modis team. He was also given the residence at 27 Safdarjung Road where he had spent his childhood.

Scindia has now strengthened its position in the BJP as well as the Sangh. He is also very active in BJP politics in MP. It will be too early to tell whether the party will project Scindia as the CM candidate or keep Chouhan in that position in the 2023 MP elections. However, the party will provide clarification on this matter in the coming days. Undoubtedly, Chouhan has made a record of being the longest serving CM in BJP. But the victory of the UP will have its impact on the politics of the MP and Rajasthan.

The BJP is split into two factions in Rajasthan. The BJP State Unit is headed by Satish Punia who deals with strengthening the party and coordinating with MPs and the Centre. Punia is working hard to consolidate the position of the parties in the state. Hitting the Congress government in Rajasthan hard over the Karauli communal riots, the BJP signaled that it would adopt an aggressive strategy against the current rule of the state. Former Union Minister Rajya Vardhan Singh Rathore alluded to this when accusing the Rajasthan government of playing appeasement politics.

The other BJP faction in Rajasthan belongs to national vice president and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, who is said to lead a parallel party system. She is undoubtedly a powerful BJP leader. She served as chief minister of the state twice. Last time, the party under Rajes’ leadership lost the election despite the Modi wave. Rajes loyalists want her to be pitched against CM again. But the BJP’s victory in four states changed the political equations in Rajasthan. Politics has undergone a sea change with the BJP getting stronger and the Congress getting weaker.

There is no challenge to high command at this time.

In this situation, the wish of the high commands will be written big in the BJP in Rajasthan. It is reported that the BJP will go to the polls without any face of CM. Now, under the new circumstances, Raje will try to manage his relationship with central management. She will avoid any type of clash with management. The state unit will also follow instructions from Delhi. The indications are such that some MPs could be called upon to fight against the parliamentary elections in Rajasthan and that these polls will take place six months before the legislative elections. BJP’s strategy for Rajasthan, MP and Chhattisgarh will be totally different from what it was in previous polls.

