Former President Donald Trump Endorses Dr. Mehmet Oz For Pennsylvania Senate – NBC10 Philadelphia





For a full rundown of candidates running for Pennsylvania’s gubernatorial and congressional races, click here.

After much speculation about which Republican candidate he would endorse, former President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that he was endorsing Dr. Mehmet Oz for the Pennsylvania Senate.

In a statement, Trump described Oz as pro-life, very strong on crime, the border, voter fraud, our great military and vets, tax cuts “and as someone who would always fight and support our embattled Second Amendment.

Perhaps more importantly, I believe Mehmet Oz will be best suited to win the general election against a radical left-wing Democrat seeking to do unthinkable harm to our country, Trump wrote.

Oz is one of seven Republican candidates vying for one of Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seats following incumbent Republican Senator Pat Toomeys’ announcement in October 2020 that he would not run for a third term. .

Experts say the Nov. 8, 2022, election in Pennsylvania will play a key role in determining whether Democrats or Republicans control the Senate in 2023.

On November 30, 2021, Oz announced that he would be running in the U.S. Senate race from Pennsylvania as a Republican. His GOP opponents include Kathy Barnette, Jeff Bartos, George Bochetto, Sean Gale, David McCormick and Carla Sands.

Prior to his career in politics, Oz was best known as a famous heart surgeon and host of daytime show The Dr. Oz Show.

On Wednesday, Oz filed a financial disclosure form required of all Senate candidates that matches a long list of investments across 400 individual accounts, businesses or holdings.

Oz has valued his assets between $104 million and $422 million, according to a tally by the Philadelphia Inquirer, a wide range resulting from the Senate’s demand that every asset be valued within a certain dollar bracket. If elected, he would be one of the wealthiest members of the Senate, and possibly the wealthiest.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcphiladelphia.com/decision-2022/former-president-trump-endorses-dr-oz-for-pennsylvania-senate/3203073/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos