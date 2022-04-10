Xi mulls delisting PRC investments in Pak, Lanka

New Delhi: The ongoing economic and political turmoil in Pakistan and Sri Lanka will seriously harm the $150 billion investments made by the People’s Republic of China (PRC) led by Xi Jinping in these two countries. According to China Global Investment Tracker (CGIT), the only public accounting mechanism that tracks Chinese investments globally, China has invested $15 billion in Sri Lanka and $66 billion in Pakistan. However, that $66 billion does not include the $62 billion that China had pledged to spend separately under its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The BRI was officially launched in Pakistan in April 2015 by Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to Pakistan.

Officials from both sides involved in the implementation of the $46 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which is part of the BRI, have been tasked with completing the majority of CPEC projects by 2025. However, due to ongoing issues, these projects are unlikely to be completed on time. Factors that have delayed the projects include local governance issues and the threat of terrorism, money embezzled by government officials, and return on investment that was not contemplated due to which China tightened its stock market.

In February 2017, it was revealed that of the total revenue of Gwadar Port, considered the big pearl of CPEC, 91% would go to China, while the Gwadar Port Authority (which will have local officials as members ) would get the remaining 9% share in the income for the next 40 years. The port is being developed on a build-operate-transfer model, spread over 40 years. Under this scheme, Pakistan will take over the operation of the port as well as the infrastructure, will maintain it but will only be able to keep 9% of the income it will derive from it. Of the total 95 projects to be completed under the CPEC, they have been divided into the following subtitles: Energy (21), Transport Infrastructure (24), Gwadar Projects (14), SEZs (9) and Developments social and economic related projects (27).

However, of the 68 projects under four headings (excluding projects related to social and economic development), only 17 have been completed so far, with most of the remaining projects still awaiting approval or publication of a Letter of Intent. Gwadar Port, spread over 2,281 acres, is being developed at a cost of $300 million; However, significant traffic is yet to be seen with the unloading of liquefied petroleum gas from Qatar and Oman into ships occurring once a month, as a local resident told the Sunday Guardian, far what Chinese investors had imagined.

The Port of Gwadar is extremely important to China, as China would then be able to surround and surveil India, and by extension the United States, by stationing its water-based offensive assets at Gwadar. Chinese strategists plan to use the port of Hambantota in Sri Lanka for the same purpose. For practical reasons, these two ports are now under the control of China.

While the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is reluctant to extend more loans to Pakistan unless it tightens its spending capacity and reviews the terms and conditions of the CPEC, which the IMF says contributes significantly significant to Pakistan’s widening current account deficit as the country has been forced to import billions of dollars worth of project materials, CPEC’s problems are unlikely to end soon, despite propaganda and claims from China that CPEC has been a great success.

Pakistan has started delaying the repayment of the loan it owes China and has also sought to reduce interest on loans it has taken out with Chinese banks, leading Chinese fund managers to review to lowering their expectations and reviewing all spending within the framework of the BRI, described by Xi Jinping and Nawaz Sharif as a game changer for the country.

Officials following the developments believe that it was on the direction of China, after the signing of the CPEC project agreement, that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and the headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi, have increased their focus on the region surrounding Kashmir from where many CPEC projects are succeeding or expected to be built.

The recent political situation in Pakistan. which is not expected to stabilize before the next general elections (scheduled for July 2023 unless held earlier) has further dimmed the hopes of Chinese officials who are increasingly worried about the economic feasibility of their investments in Pakistan , both commercial and strategic. China cannot continue to support Pakistan, especially when it does not get even a minimum return on the investment it has made. Soon will come a time when Xi will have to rethink his economic policy towards Pakistan. China is not the United States, which for years continued to help Pakistan financially for multiple reasons that were crucial to its own strategic interests, a diplomat from an Asian country told the Sunday Guardian. Pacific stationed in New Delhi.

According to China Global Investment Tracker (CGIT), China has, since 2005, invested in 101 projects in Pakistan, apart from the projects considered under the BRI. Of this amount, $48 billion is for the energy sector and $12.29 billion for the transport sector.

In Sri Lanka too, China is struggling to recoup any sort of return on investment as the island nation struggles to recover from the damage caused by the pandemic. CGIT data reveals that China has invested $15 billion in Sri Lanka in 41 projects. Of this amount, $6 billion was allocated to transportation infrastructure.

Earlier this year, Sri Lanka asked China to restructure its debt repayments. The country’s economic situation has deteriorated further since then. In December 2017, Sri Lanka, for failing to meet its loan repayment obligation, was forced to cede the port of Hambantota to China for a lease period of 99 years, a fate that the port of Hambantota will probably experience. Gwadar. At that time, China was to recover $8 billion from Sri Lanka. The corresponding figure for Pakistan, according to the latest IMF figure, was nearly $19 billion.