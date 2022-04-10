Imran Khan ousted as Pakistan’s prime minister in vote of no confidence





Imran Khan has been removed as Prime Minister of Pakistan after losing a vote of no confidence in parliament.

Key Points: Opposition parties managed to win 174 votes in the 342-member chamber The country’s lower house will now elect a new prime minister and government No Pakistani prime minister has ever completed a full term

Pakistan’s lower house of parliament voted to impeach him after a nearly 14-hour standoff between the opposition and Mr Khan’s ruling party that began on Saturday morning.

The former cricketer had tried to stop the motion from going ahead by dissolving parliament, but this was ruled unconstitutional by Pakistan’s highest court.

After a late session of parliament, a majority of MPs voted for the resolution to remove Mr Khan as the country’s leader.

Opposition parties were able to secure 174 votes in the 342-member chamber in favor of the no-confidence motion, the chamber’s speaker said, making it a majority vote.

Only a few lawmakers from Mr Khan’s ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party were present for the process.

The vote means that Mr Khan will no longer hold office and the country’s lower house will now elect a new prime minister and government.

Pakistan’s lower house of parliament will meet on Monday to vote for a new prime minister, the interim president said.

Ayaz Sadiq, who is presiding over the assembly session in the absence of ruling party members and its designated speakers, said candidate nomination papers should be filed by 11 a.m. local time on Sunday.

Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif is the favorite to become Pakistan’s new prime minister. (AP: Anjum Naveed)

Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif is the favorite to lead the nuclear nation of 220 million, where the military has ruled for half of its history.

Mr. Sharif, 70, the younger brother of three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, has a reputation for being an efficient administrator.

Supporters protest Khan’s impeachment Supporters of Mr Khan gathered outside the National Assembly in Islamabad. (AP: Anjum Naveed)

The announcement of the vote result on Sunday came after multiple adjournments in the lower house caused by members of Khan’s party, who said there was a foreign plot to oust the cricketer-turned-politician star.

Khan, 69, came to power in 2018 with the backing of the military but recently lost his parliamentary majority when allies left his coalition government.

No Pakistani prime minister has completed a full term. (AP: Muhammad Sajjad)

There were also signs he had lost military support, analysts said.

Opposition parties say he has failed to revive a COVID-19 battered economy or deliver on his promises to make Pakistan a prosperous, corruption-free nation respected on the world stage.

Anticipating his loss, Mr Khan called on his supporters to hold rallies across the country on Sunday.

Crowds gathered outside the National Assembly in Islamabad overnight, shouting slogans in favor of Mr Kahn.

In an impassioned speech on Friday, Mr Khan doubled down on his accusations that his opponents colluded with the United States to unseat him over his foreign policy choices, which often appeared to favor China and Russia and defy the United States. .

Mr Khan said Washington objected to his February 24 meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin hours after tanks arrived in Ukraine, sparking a devastating war in the heart of Europe.

Mr Khan said his opponents colluded with the United States to overthrow him on his foreign policy choices. (AP: Anjum Naveed)

The US State Department has denied any involvement in Pakistan’s domestic politics.

On Friday, State Department deputy spokeswoman Jalina Porter told reporters there was “absolutely no truth to these allegations.”

Yet Mr Khan has urged his supporters to take to the streets, especially young people, who have been the backbone of his support since the former cricketer star, then a conservative Islamist politician, came to power in 2018 .

He said they must protect Pakistan’s sovereignty and oppose American dictatorships.

His ouster extends Pakistan’s undesirable record of political instability: no prime minister has completed his term since independence in 1947, although Mr Khan is the first to be removed from office by a vote of no confidence .

