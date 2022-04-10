Trump endorses famed surgeon Dr. Oz for US Senate seat in Pennsylvania





WASHINGTON, April 9 (Reuters) – Former U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he backed famed surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz, who is running as a Republican in a heavily-watched U.S. Senate contest in Pennsylvania.

“Dr. Oz is smart, tough and will never let you down, therefore he has my full and complete endorsement,” Trump said in a statement.

The Senate race in Pennsylvania could determine Senate control and the fate of Democratic President Joe Biden’s agenda. A crowded group of candidates are vying to replace incumbent Republican Senator Pat Toomey.

The top Republicans in the race are Oz and David McCormick, a former hedge fund CEO. Recent polls have placed Oz and McCormick neck and neck in the Republican primary to be held on May 17.

On the Democratic side, progressive Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman is in a race against Congressman Conor Lamb, a moderate representing the northwest suburbs of Pittsburgh.

Toomey was one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump in February 2021 following Trump’s impeachment for inciting the attack on Capitol Hill last year by Trump supporters. The Senate vote of 57 to 43 fell short of the two-thirds majority needed to convict Trump.

Oz, known for the syndicated “The Dr. Oz Show,” brings substantial name recognition to the wide-open contest on November 8, 2022.

Oz rose to fame by shocking audiences with displays of rotting lungs and rotting livers, telling viewers they should take care of themselves.

His public image took a hit in 2014, however, when he told lawmakers investigating bogus diet product ads that some of the products promoted on his show lacked scientific rigor. The senators present at the hearing focused on green coffee bean extract, a dietary supplement Oz touted in 2012 as a miracle.

Trump in September 2021 endorsed Sean Parnell for the open seat in Pennsylvania that Oz is fighting for. But Parnell suspended his campaign in November 2021 after his estranged wife alleged physical abuse and he lost a custody battle over his three children.

Reporting by Jan Wolfe and Moira Warburton; Additional reporting by Editing by Nick Zieminski

