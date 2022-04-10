Former President Trump endorses Dr. Oz for US Senate in Pennsylvania





Former President Trump has endorsed Dr. Mehmet Oz for the US Senate seat in Pennsylvania, according to an announcement on Saturday.

“President Donald J. Trump announces his endorsement of Dr. Oz,” a tweet from Trump’s spokesperson reads.

“The Greater Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has a tremendous opportunity to save America by electing the brilliant and well-known Dr. Mehmet Oz to the United States Senate,” a statement from Trump read. “I have known Dr. Oz for many years, as have many others, albeit only through his highly successful TV show. He lived with us through the screen and was always popular , respected and intelligent.”

Mehmet Oz, celebrity physician and Republican U.S. Senate candidate for Pennsylvania, center, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Fla. on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (Tristan Wheelock/Bloomberg via Getty Images )

Trump also said Oz was “very strong” on issues like abortion and tax cuts.

“Dr. Oz is pro-life, very strong on crime, the border, voter fraud, our great military and vets, tax cuts, and will always fight for and support our Second Amendment under siege. He will ensure for America to become energy independent again,” Trump said.

Oz responded to Trump’s endorsement in a statement on Saturday, saying he was proud to receive his endorsement.

“President Trump carefully vetted all of the nominees for the U.S. Senate. Everyone, especially David McCormick, a pro-China Wall Street insider, wanted that endorsement. But President Trump wisely endorsed me because I’m a conservative who will stand up to Joe Biden and the woke left,” Oz said. “President Trump knows how critical it is to change the type of people we send to Washington. I’m ready to fight. I thank him for that and I’m proud to have his endorsement.”

THIS STATE HAS THE MOST EXPENSIVE SENATE RACE IN THE COUNTRY

Republican Senate candidate Dr. Oz speaks with Pennsylvania College Republicans during a meeting at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida on February 25, 2022. (Dr. oz)

Oz also said “no one” will fight President Biden’s policies as hard as he does.

“President Trump knows how critical it is to change the type of people we send to Washington. I’m ready to fight. I thank him for that and I’m proud to have his endorsement,” Oz said.

Trump’s announcement comes after David McCormick, another candidate for the Senate seat, met with Trump on Wednesday at Mar-a-Lago.

Oz met with Trump on March 16.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, NJ, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Trump said Tuesday he was close to making a decision on an endorsement in the GOP Senate primary race.

During an interview with conservative radio host John Fredericks, Oz is “a good man…he’s a great quality guy”.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report

