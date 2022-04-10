How should the United States handle the growing alliance between China and Russia? : NPR

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

Vladimir Putin made a big appearance with China’s President Xi Jinping in Beijing in February. So far, China has remained largely silent on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Is there a new coalition forming? Hal Brands is Professor of Global Affairs at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies. Thanks for being with us.

HAL BRANDS: Thank you for inviting me.

SIMON: You have argued that Russia and China are part of what you call a coalescing autocratic axis in the heart of Eurasia. That doesn’t sound reassuring.

BRANDS: No, and it probably shouldn’t. I think for a long time Americans viewed Russia and China as two separate challenges, and in many ways they are. But one of the things we’ve seen before and during this crisis is that they’re increasingly acting together, or at least in parallel, in important ways. And so the Chinese certainly ignored any effort to get them to pressure Russia to end the war. But they also gave the appearance of support for Russia’s war in many cases, however, the problem we face today is one in which our two biggest autocratic rivals are increasingly working together .

SIMON: And is that the overriding mutual interest that they have in politics right now, to be able to hold the United States accountable for everything?

BRANDS: They have two overriding common interests. The first is that both would be classified as countries that want to change the existing international system because they believe it is unfairly directed against them. It denies them spheres of influence, for example, and they see the United States as the main obstacle to that goal. The second mutual interest is more ideological. Both of these countries are increasingly personalistic (ph) autocracies in a world ruled by a democratic superpower. And so they would very much like to create an international system that is more protective of autocracies like theirs.

SIMON: What do you think that suggests to the United States now that it is faced with Russia’s actions in Ukraine?

BRANDS: Well, there has long been a debate in the United States about whether we should prioritize competition with Russia or China or treat them as equals. And this debate has erupted again in the context of this war. I think what the war indicates, however, is that the best way to put pressure on China, which is the more dangerous and powerful of the two rivals, is actually to ensure that Russia is defeated , that it will not achieve its objectives in this war, because it will result in a weaker Russia, less able to pressure the United States and its allies in Europe and therefore less useful as a strategic partner for Beijing.

SIMON: What happened to the idea that forging close trade ties with China would bring China closer to a democratic system?

BRANDS: We tried that for about 25 years, but I think we fundamentally underestimated the tenacity and the ruthlessness of the Chinese Communist Party. The CCP understood that the policy of economic engagement should ultimately lead to the liberalization of the Chinese political system and that, of course, that was not what the CCP wanted. Thus, the Chinese Communist Party has essentially used the wealth that China has been able to accumulate through its insertion into the international economy to buy off the Chinese population to some extent, to invest in its own repressive capacities and to undertake one of the greatest deeds in times of peace. military buildups in the modern era.

SIMON: In your opinion, what is the best option for the United States right now?

BRANDS: The United States simply cannot avoid the reality that it must contain both Russia and China. And if the United States tried to buy one or both, it would simply weaken its own position. It’s a tall order, but it’s not impossible. If you add up the United States and its allies in Europe and its allies in the Indo-Pacific, they vastly surpass Russia and China together in military might, economic might, diplomatic might – you name it. And I think there’s also a possibility that putting pressure on Russia could, in the long run, lead to an unraveling of the relationship with China. As Russia becomes more dependent on China as a result of this war, it will become less and less comfortable with this dependency. And so it won’t make a huge difference over a two- to three-year period, but over a 10-year period, maybe.

SIMON: Hal Brands is the Henry Kissinger Distinguished Professor of Global Affairs at Johns Hopkins. Thank you very much for being with us.

MARKS: Thank you.

(MUSIC SOUND EXTRACTION)

Copyright © 2022 NRP. All rights reserved. Visit the Terms of Use and Permissions pages of our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created in peak time by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.