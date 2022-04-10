What led to the downfall of leader Imran Khan in Pakistan? | Imran Khan News





Imran Khan’s tumultuous tenure as Prime Minister of Pakistan has come to an end, after weeks of political drama and days of constitutional chaos.

The landmark Supreme Court verdict on Thursday night restored a parliament that Khan had sought to dissolve and ordered a vote of no confidence that he sought to avoid.

Khan effectively had a choice: resign or be removed from office.

Supporters of Imran Khans chant slogans as they demonstrate in Islamabad after he lost the vote of no confidence in Parliament [Akhtar Soomro/Reuters]

The political demise of former prime ministers was rooted in new twin realities. In parliament, Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had lost the support of coalition allies, denying him the majority he needed to defeat the vote of no confidence.

Outside parliament, Khan appeared to be losing the support of Pakistan’s powerful military, which the opposition says helped him win the 2018 general election, and had recently publicly fallen out with the prime minister over appointments. high-level military and political decisions.

The PTI and the army have denied these allegations.

In recent weeks, as the main opposition parties, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), have intensified their efforts to unseat Khan, coalition allies have expressed their displeasure at respect.

On governance, the government has failed utterly, said Senator Anwaar ul Haq Kakar of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), a coalition ally that withdrew support for Khan in late March.

There has been discontent over the past two years, Kakar added. The party [BAP] was unhappy with his share in the federal government and the ministerial portfolio assigned to him.

The bad mood among the Khans’ former allies was echoed by Nadeem Afzal Chan, a special assistant to the prime minister who resigned from his post and joined the opposition PPP in early March.

I was impressed with Khan’s anti-corruption platform and was tired of the status quo, Chan said. But then I saw that while Khan spoke publicly about the poor, privately he surrounded himself with wealthy investors.

Economic distress

A deepening economic crisis contributed to Khan’s discontent with double-digit inflation lasting much of his tenure.

In February, as opposition against Khan grew, the prime minister announced a drop in domestic fuel and electricity prices despite a global hike, pledging to freeze prices until the end fiscal year in June.

The move increased pressure on Pakistan’s chronic budget deficit and balance of payments problems. This week, the rupee fell to historic lows against the US dollar and the State Bank of Pakistan raised interest rates sharply in an emergency meeting.

Part of that was the situation they inherited from the previous government and part of it was of course COVID, said Shahrukh Wani, an economist at Oxford University’s Blavatnik School of Government. But the government quickly fell in the fight against the fires and the reforms were never taken up.

For former Khan allies such as Chan, constituency voter discontent had turned. Inflation, fertilizer shortages, the local government of Punjab, the police, all of that was too much, Chan said.

Inside parliament, the loss of support from allies turned the numbers upside down for Khan. The BAP, Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) account for less than five percent of the seats in the 342-member National Assembly.

But by pledging to back the no-confidence vote against Khan, the coalition allies effectively ended Khan’s three-and-a-half-year term as prime minister. Opposition parties also claimed to have the support of a number of dissident PTI parliamentarians.

Meanwhile, the economy remains in a precarious state. Miftah Ismail, a former PML-N finance minister tipped to take over the post he held in 2018, said: The two biggest economic challenges facing Pakistan right now are high inflation and dwindling foreign exchange reserves. wear out quickly.

The difficulty is that, as the currency has been devalued due to dwindling reserves, it breeds even more inflation.

Role of the military

With Khans’ exit confirmed, the former allies are increasingly outspoken about the third prong of Pakistani politics: civil-military relations.

Parliamentary support for prime ministers began to dissolve when the military signaled that it would not side with Khan against the opposition, a policy known as neutrality.

When the establishment became neutral, the allies understood that the government would not survive, said BAP Senator Kakar. Once the sight was cut off that he can’t stay, it was only a matter of time.

Khan is the latest in a long line of Pakistani prime ministers who have fallen out with the military over key appointments and foreign policy.

In October, simmering civil-military tensions exploded into public view when Khan attempted to retain Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed as military spy chief, rejecting the army chief’s candidate, Gen. Qamar Bajwa.

General Bajwas’ nominee, Lt. Gen. Nadeem Anjum, was eventually named the new director general of inter-service intelligence, but the weeks-long stalemate has been deadly and disturbing.

General Bajwas’ second term as army chief will end in November, with General Hameed being one of the senior generals eligible to replace him. Pakistani Prime Minister appoints army chief.

Khan’s attempt to reforge ties with the United States, Pakistan’s biggest trading partner and an unstable ally which the military has sought to maintain as an important partner, has also been extraordinary.

In February, in pursuit of what Khan described as a neutral foreign policy, Khan visited Russia to seek trade deals on the eve of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He left with just a handshake from Russian President Vladimir Putin hours after the attack began on February 24.

While the Pakistani military backed Khan’s trip to Moscow, differences intensified after Khan made a high-stakes national pivot. Facing defeat in the no-confidence vote in parliament, Khan alleged a US-led plot to impeach him as punishment for his trip to Russia and his neutral foreign policy.

As evidence of the plot, Khan waved a letter at a public rally in Islamabad on March 27, claiming that the United States had issued a diplomatic warning to Pakistan to remove him as prime minister.

The diplomatic missive, the alleged US threat and the Khans claim the defiance was part of a US-led plot that upended Pakistani politics and civil-military relations.

Retired Major General Athar Abbas, a former military spokesman and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Ukraine from 2015 to 2018, said: The letter warranted a strong response and corrective action. Answer [in the military] is mixed as to whether it should have been used to meddle in the vote of no confidence.

General Abbas also described a number of differences between Khan and military rulers that had accumulated during Khan’s tenure, including political and economic mismanagement by Khan that acted as a drag on Khan’s public image. the army.

On Khan’s opposition to military operations in Pakistan and to US-led wars internationally since the September 11 attacks, General Abbas said: The Prime Ministers’ position on the war on terror is that we fought the war of the Americas and suffered losses of men and material. The military view was that it was a fallout from the war in Afghanistan and we had no choice.

The pressure on military leaders is that if this was the Americas war, then all the sacrifices of young officers and soldiers were a waste, Abbas said.

Another retired military official, Air Vice Marshal Shahzad Chaudhry, suggested that tensions with the military were also about Khan’s style of government.

On political issues, Khan could be mercurial. There was no predictability or stability. Imran Khan is a populist, it is also his vulnerability.

Beaten inside parliament and defeated outside, Khan is unlikely to be a politically exhausted force, however. The cyclical nature of Pakistani politics has seen former prime ministers bounce back.

Khan also has the advantage of reclaiming his path to power from a fertile political base.

Chan, the former special assistant to the prime minister, said: “A month ago people were abusing [Khan and the PTI government] for inflation.

Now they say he stood up for a proud and independent Pakistan.

