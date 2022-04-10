Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his family are spied in a Sussex nature reserve while on a boat safari

Advertisement

Political waters may have been choppy lately for Boris Johnson, but it all turned out well when he took his family on a three-way boat safari to a West Sussex nature reserve.

Not renowned for his style of dress, Mr Johnson rather awkwardly dressed in a suit jacket for the visit to the Arundel Wetland Center with his wife Carrie, 34, and their two children, Wilfred, one, and Romy, four months.

As our exclusive photos show, the family chose a beautiful spring day under clear blue skies to board a motorboat and explore the 60-acre reserve which is home to little grebes and water voles.

Boris Johnson with his wife Carrie, 34, and their two children, Wilfred, one, and Romy, four months, explore the 60-acre reserve which is home to little grebes and water voles

The family of four were spotted at the Arundel Wetland Center on a boat safari. Onlookers described the Prime Minister as a passionate father who focused on his children

Tim McGregor, who runs the Arundel Wetland Centre, told the Mail on Sunday: I thought it was very healthy that he finds time to do daddy things’

Onlookers said the Prime Minister, whose famously unruly locks these days are overtaken by his son’s mop of curly blonde hair, was every inch the doting dad.

While Carrie, dressed in a green jacket and black trousers, cuddled dark-haired Romy in a baby carrier, Mr Johnson, 57, took care of the diaper bag and Wilfred.

Tim McGregor, who runs the centre, told the Mail on Sunday: I thought it was very healthy that he finds time to do dad things and I think he’s done dad very well.

“He was very similar to what you see on television, enthusiastic, but he was focused on his children. It was very discreet.

Someone who saw the family boat trip late last month said: The guide was showing the ducklings to Boris and his family as they boarded the boat. At one point, Boris lay down and Wilfred climbed onto his back.

In November, the Prime Minister and then-pregnant Carrie took Wilfred to Peppa Pig World in Hampshire where they took the Grampy Rabbits Sailing Club boat ride.

The following day, Mr Johnson raised his eyebrows as he extolled the virtues of attractions during a chaotic speech to the CBI.