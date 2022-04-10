Trump rally today: Ali Alexander will cooperate with the DoJ, as recordings of gifts to the ex-president have disappeared





Mitch McConnell explains why he will always support Donald Trump

Ali Alexander, the organizer of several Stop the Steal rallies protesting the 2020 election, will cooperate with the Justice Department’s investigation into the 2021 Capitol riot, his attorney said.

Meanwhile, the US State Department said Donald Trump and other White House officials left office without providing a record of the gifts they received from foreign governments.

In other news, Mitch McConnell says he will vote for Mr Trump in 2024 if the former president runs for another term, saying it is his duty to support the party nominee.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s legal woes continue as New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a motion to hold him in contempt of court for failing to comply with a court order to turn over documents in as part of his ongoing civil investigation. His office wants him to pay $10,000 a day until he hands over the documents.

In a statement, Mr Trump slammed Ms James for an outright violation of her civil rights and called her an agent of the Democratic Party in a political lawsuit against her.

Meanwhile, investigators from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Braggs’ criminal investigation into Mr. Trump’s business dealings are examining evidence that has not been explored before.

In other legal news, a North Carolina man has become the second member of the extremist group Proud Boys to plead guilty to conspiracy relating to the Capitol riot. He will cooperate with prosecutors against other members of the group.

HighlightsView latest update 1649545244New York AG pressures real estate firm to hand over Trump documents

After asking the state Supreme Court to hold Donald Trump in contempt for failing to comply with subpoena requests for his investigation into his financial dealings, New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a motion to compel a real estate company that appraised his properties to cooperate.

Ms James has led an extensive civil investigation into the Trump family and its New York-based Trump Organization, which she has accused of fraudulent or deceptive practices, including repeated misrepresentation of asset values, to obtain a host of economic benefits, including loans, insurance coverage and tax deductions.

Nathan Place10 April 2022 00:00

1649541644North Carolina Senate race tests Trump’s approval power

When Ted Budd won a surprise endorsement from former President Donald Trump last year, he was a little-known congressman running for a Senate seat in North Carolina against some of the states’ most recognizable Republicans, including a former governor.

As he enters the home stretch before the May 17 states’ primary, Budd is once again hoping for a boost, leveraging the power of Trump’s endorsement to put him atop a group that includes a dozen other Republicans.

We feel we have strong momentum,” Budd told The Associated Press. Whether it was the base, trend lines in the polls, or fundraising, we believe we were in a very good position.

Nathan Place9 April 2022 23:00

1649538044Ivanka Trump testified for eight hours before the January 6 Committee

This week, Ivanka Trump voluntarily testified before the January 6 Committee for approximately eight hours. The President’s Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) told NBC News that Ivanka Trump answers questions, but not in a broad and chatty way. Notably, she did not invoke the Fifth Amendment.

Ivanka is one of the handful of people who know Donald Trump best. She was in the White House during the insurrection. She was in the Oval Office at the height of the violence. She saw her father’s reaction. The question is: how much detail did she give to the January 6 Committee?

Nathan Place9 April 2022 22:00

1649534444Trump films video intro for Kid Rock concert

Donald Trump teleported into a Kid Rock concert in a pre-recorded video intro, telling the audience that they are the true backbone of our great country.

Nathan Place9 April 2022 21:00

1649532644Donald Trump Jr charged with treason over election texts

Outrage is growing after Donald Trump Jr’s 2020 texts revealed a detailed plan to keep his father in power.

How long do we have to endure this open and treacherous criminality on the part of Trump and his company before anyone is charged? asked former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner.

Harvard Law Schools Laurence Tribe called the evidence a smoking gun.

Richard Painter, the White House’s chief ethics counsel during the George W Bush administration, said the texts are evidence of an attempted coup.

Nathan Place9 April 2022 20:30

1649527244Canadian steel tycoon fined $975,000 over Trump donations

A Canadian billionaire has been fined nearly $1 million after allegedly directing $1.75 million in donations to a pro-Trump super PAC.

The Federal Election Commission on Friday announced the $975,000 fine, one of the largest in the Commission’s history, against Barry Zekelman.

Nathan Place9 April 2022 19:00

1649525444Capitol Riot Committee may soon seek interview with Trump

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol may soon consider seeking an interview with former President Donald Trump, the committee chairman said.

Well, let’s talk about the likelihood of a Trump interview in the not-too-distant future, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson said Thursday.

Nathan Place9 April 2022 18:30

1649523644New coin imagines Trump as 47th president

The new play The 47th stars Bertie Carvel as Donald Trump in 2024 as president again.

Buried under orange-stained dentures, Carvel is unrecognizable, writes The Independents Anya Ryan in her review. Lips curled and puckered, he’s the complete embodiment of the 45th president with stiff hand gestures, a bouffant blond-tinted hairstyle and all. More than just an impersonation, however, it was a career-defining lightning performance.

Nathan Place9 April 2022 18:00

1649521844 Stop the Steal organizer cooperates with Capitol riot investigation

A key figure in the Stop the Steal movement that fueled protests, conspiracy theories and violence to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election will cooperate with the US Department of Justice in its investigation into the attack on the Capitol American on January 6, 2021.

Ali Alexander, who previously claimed he conspired with a group of House Republicans to exert maximum pressure on Congress as it met to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election, is the first high-profile figure to confirm its cooperation with the government investigation.

Nathan Place9 April 2022 17:30

1649520104Donald Trump Jr texted 2020 election results monitoring plan

After the 2020 election, Donald Trump Jr discussed a plan to control the results with a senior White House official, according to text messages uncovered by the Jan. 6 congressional investigation.

We have operational control, Mr. Trump told White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows two days after the election, as the final vote count was still being certified. We have several paths. We control them all.

Nathan Place9 April 2022 17:01

