After Ukraine, the United States must restore relations with Turkey

Turkey has played one of the most complex and constructive roles of any NATO member throughout the Ukraine crisis. Indeed, Ankara’s response to the conflict has been measured and nuanced: Turkey has supplied drones to the Ukrainian army which wreaked havoc on the Russian invaders and indeed closed the Black Sea Strait to Russian warships while also oppose sanctions against Russia and offering to host peace talks in Ankara between representatives of Moscow and kyiv.

In doing so, the Erdogan government has demonstrated that it is not the instinctively anti-Western regime portrayed by some Western observers. Rather, it responds to a series of compelling and contradictory threats and inducements stemming from the catastrophic consequences of the Arab Spring, the resurgence of Russian revanchism and, above all, Turkey’s internal struggles over civil-military relations as well as unresolved conflicts. . tensions and divisions over state-supported secularism and popular religious sentiment.

Like the United States attempts to mend relationships with Ankara, the Western alliance is offered a historic opportunity to reintegrate a key member with an indispensable role to play in the future of NATO and the peace of Europe.

Since the early 2010s, relations between Turkey and other NATO member states have deteriorated to the point that discussions of Turkey’s potential withdrawal or expulsion from NATO have become commonplace. Moscow has sought to exploit these tensions through unprecedented contacts with what has always been a Russian adversary, including selling Turkey Russian-made equipment designed to counter NATO military capabilities.

Relations between Turkey and its Western allies have been heightened by Western responses to the democratic backsliding that has occurred under the rule of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Islamist allies. Western support for Kurdish nationalist and separatist militants in Syria and Iraq, disputes over EU-Turkey agreements on resolving refugee crises, and alarm and mistrust following a failed coup attempt in 2016 that nearly overthrew Erdogan have further heightened tensions.

The standard narrative explaining Turkey’s alienation from NATO assigns most or all of the blame to Erdogan’s Islamist-leaning nationalist-populist authoritarianism. These explanations range from portraying Turkey under Erdogan as ideologically anti-Western to attributing the rapprochement between Turkey and Russia as based on shared illiberalism. As well-intentioned as Western concerns about the state of democracy and human rights in Turkey are, they fail to capture the full complexity of the strategic dilemmas that Ankara has faced since the early 2010s. , they do not take into account the historical conditions in which the representative institutions of Turkey evolved.

Turkey faces a complex and dynamic threat matrix unlike anything any other NATO state faces. Historically, Russia to the north and Iran to the south have fought costly armed conflicts against Turkey, which ended either without result or in Turkish defeat. The emergence of Russian revanchism manifests a new version of an old threat to Turkish security, with Russia and Turkey supporting opposing factions or countries in the Caucasus, Syria and Libya. In addition to these historical adversaries, Turkey also faces threats to its territorial integrity from Kurdish separatists within and near its borders, including a US-designated terrorist group, which has seized on the conflicts created by the Arab Spring to extend their influence.

Internally, civil rule since the establishment of the republic has been both precarious and intermittent, while the secularism imposed by Atatürk had an authoritarian character all its own. The Erdogan government bases part of its populist appeal on traditional religious values ​​in stark contrast to the authoritarian secularism that has traditionally been both encouraged and enforced by state institutions, the media and academia. His tenure is also one of the longest periods of uninterrupted civilian rule since Ataturk’s death despite a violent putsch in 2016.

These risks and threats intensified in the 2010s at a time when the United States was pursuing a foreign policy that, as Henry Kissinger said, essentially took America out of international politics and, in turn, forced other countries to make their own assessment of their needs. A key turning point here was US hesitation over intervention in Syria, where President Barack Obama fired a new jihadist threat in the form of ISIS as Jayvee’s team and gave ambiguous assurances to anti-regime rebels while the Assad regime’s atrocities, including the use of poison gas against civilian populations, unraveled. are produced with impunity.

By its own intervention alongside Syrian rebel forces, Turkey had placed itself in a particularly perilous position against a regime backed by both Russia and Iran. Then, after the United States reneged on its red line commitment against the Assad regime, Turkey found itself isolated and exposed to possible Russian and Iranian reprisals.

In this context, Turkey’s receptivity to the Russian overture looks more like classic bandwagon behavior than the sinister autocratic pact imagined by Western observers. Turkey faces far more imminent and far-reaching risks in its relationship with Russia than any other NATO member state. While other NATO frontline states, such as Poland or the Baltic states, face no other major threats apart from Russia and remain confident in NATO’s security umbrella, the Russia is complicating Turkey’s threat matrix, which includes a myriad of other pressing threats, and it is doing so at a time when the United States has shown historical inconsistency in its foreign engagements.

Therefore, the first step towards repairing relations between Turkey and NATO would be to restrict the use of sanctions in response to Turkey’s arms purchases from Russia. Punitive action against Turkey in response to its positive reception of Russian overtures will only accelerate the marching behavior that Turkey has adopted since the Arab Spring. Given that Russia poses a more direct challenge to Turkey than to most NATO member states, US and European policymakers will need to recognize that Turkey must weigh the risk of snubbing or opposing Russia. at a time when American and European credibility has become ambiguous.

Moreover, the United States must push the Europeans to take the initiative to mend their own relations with Turkey by encouraging the Erdogan government to remain in the Western fold. This should include serious and credible negotiations on customs unions between the EU and Turkey as well as plans for more flexible travel arrangements for Turkish citizens to EU countries. This does not necessarily mean the outright admission of Turkey as a member of the EU, but it should involve tangible and measurable progress towards Turkey’s integration into Europe.

The United States should also play a more neutral role in mediating tensions and disputes between Turkey and other NATO states such as Greece and France, which have pursued interests and goals in direct opposition. with Turkey. In the Caucasus, the United States should adopt a nominally neutral position regarding Turkish-Russian proxy disputes in any related crisis between Armenia and Azerbaijan, while pledging to support Turkey in the defense of its own territory.

Regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the United States should continue to recognize and support Ankara’s efforts to mediate between Moscow and Kyiv while refraining from pressuring the Erdogan government to that he moves away from the neutral position that he maintained during the war.

Overall, the United States and NATO should recognize that Turkey faces a unique geopolitical environment that is more dangerously complex than any other NATO member state. Turkey will continue to have its own distinct national interests and legitimate security concerns regardless of power in Ankara. The United States and NATO would do well to recognize this.

