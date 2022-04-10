Don’t believe anything China says about Putin’s war in Ukraine





Beijing is pretending to be neutral in the face of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, but the giveaway is the Chinese Communist Party’s way of getting fully state-controlled media to echo Russian propaganda. The orders came out clearly in the form of a quickly deleted post on Horizon News, a social media account under Beijing News, accidentally revealed: No posts unfavorable to Russia or with pro-Western content should be posted. Last week, for example, when the rest of the world saw real images of Ukrainian cities under siege and the massacre, Russian forces left in their wake the 45-foot trench filled with civilian corpses at Bucha, and all the bodies that litter the city. Daily shared a video on social media platform Weibo, “showing” Russia providing humanitarian aid to Ukrainians outside Kharkiv. Over 3 million people watched this bull. From the start, Chinese networks amplified Russian disinformation, citing false claims by Russian officials that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had fled the capital and that Ukrainian soldiers surrendered on the first day of the invasions. And Chinas Phoenix TV released reports while embarked with Russian troops outside Mariupol, now destroyed, civilians expected to welcome Russian forces. Beijing has refused to condemn the invasion at all, instead saying the US and NATO are responsible for Putin’s war. Xi Jinping even told President Joe Biden that the United States and NATO were at the heart of the problem. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s security service, the SBU, says China is responsible for a major pre-invasion cyberattack against Ukrainian military and nuclear facilities, with thousands of hacking attempts on more than 600 websites belonging to Ukraine. at the Ministry of Defense in Kyiv and other institutions. Perhaps it was a favor to Russia for delaying the invasion until after the Beijing Olympics, as Xi allegedly requested. After all, Putin and Xi declared their evil best friendship on February 4, the opening day of the Olympics, announcing in a 5,000-word joint statement: “The friendship between the two states knows no bounds. , there are no “no go” areas. of cooperation. For now at least, the invasion has awakened the West to Putin’s true nature. But the world has yet to admit that Xi is just as much an enemy of civilization.

