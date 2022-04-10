Tamil Nadu CM Stalin writes PM Modi to revoke CUET





Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to revoke Central University Common Entrance Test (CUET 2022), saying it was unfair to Tamil Nadu students . Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister, MK Stalin, opposed the review and wrote a letter to Prime Minister Modi demanding his withdrawal. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct this exam. It was also stated in the University Grants Commission (UGC) notification that state universities can also use the score from this exam. Apart from this, the options are also open for a reputable university or a private university. In his letter to Prime Minister Modi, Stalin writes that this exam will be based on the NCERT curriculum and that state students do not necessarily study NCERT. He said state boards run their own books and not all students read the NCERT. In such a situation, this exam will become difficult for them and they will not be able to gain admission to good universities. He wrote that people in Tamil Nadu fear that the interests of students in rural areas are being ignored by NEET and CUET. This will increase the activity of the coaching center and increase the education burden for people. The poor will also have to buy expensive NCERT books. Stalin said that, keeping these things in mind, this step should be removed. The registration process for the CUET Common University Entrance Test began on Wednesday. This CUET exam will be conducted for undergraduate courses in 45 central universities across the country including the University of Delhi. The UGC has ordered universities to complete the admissions process based on CUET scores, except for certain courses like practical arts or performing arts. On the other hand, UGC President M Jagadesh Kumar said: CUET, the new Common Entrance Test for Central Universities is designed in such a way that no student will be disadvantaged. CUET has been designed in such a way as to also ensure that the level of stress experienced by young people is reduced. UGC President M Jagadesh Kumar says #CUET the new Common Entrance Test for Central Universities is designed so that no student is at a disadvantage. CUET has been designed in such a way as to also ensure that the level of stress experienced by young people is reduced. – All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) April 5, 2022

