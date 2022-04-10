Kid Rock kicks off his tour with a video message from Donald Trump





Kid Rock kicked off his 2022 national tour with a video introduction from his friend and former President Donald Trump.

Before the All Summer Long singer took the stage at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana on Wednesday night, Rock played a video message from the 45th president.

Hello everyone. I love you all. I know you’re having a great time at the Kid Rock concert tonight, Trump tells the cheering crowd in the short clip. Frankly, he’s amazing. All of you here are truly the backbone of our great country. Hard-working, God-fearing rock-and-roll patriots.

Bob is truly one of the greatest artists of our time, he said, referring to the rocker whose real name is Bob Ritchie. He’s by no means the best golfer, his golf game could use a little work, but a great, great artist. , and that’s why you’re here.

Let’s all continue to love one another, fight for our God-given freedoms, and above all, rock America again, the ex-president concluded, donning a MAGA-style red hat that reads Make America Rock Again.

Former President Donald Trump praised Kid Rock fans for being “God-fearing rock-and-roll patriots.”@tammyraber/TikTok

As soon as Trump finished his speech, the stage lights came on and Rock burst into his incendiary new song We The People which denounces President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci over vaccination mandates and other policies from his new album Bad Reputation.

The song features a chorus repeating Lets go Brandon, Fk Joe Biden’s not-so-secret code.

Rock has been a staunch Trump supporter since 2016 and has headlined rallies for him.

Kid Rock started his gig in Evansville, Indiana with a song bashing President Joe Biden. @tammyraber/TikTok Then-President Donald Trump shakes hands with Kid Rock at the White House in 2018. Getty Images

During an appearance on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” last month, Rock described hanging out with Trump as awesome, and said the former president once asked him for advice on how to handle the situation. Islamic State and North Korea on the golf course.

