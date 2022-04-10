Mahfud: Jokowi to inaugurate KPU-Bawaslu on April 12, focus on 2024 elections





President Joko Widodo is due to inaugurate the members of the General Election Commission and the members of the Election Monitoring Body for the period 2022-2027 on April 12, 2022. The Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Human Rights, Mahfud MD, has stressed that this inauguration plan is proof that the government is focused on preparing for the 2024 elections. “I am transmitting that on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, the President will inaugurate members of KPU and Bawaslu who have been legally selected through a selection process by an independent committee and the DPR,” Mahfud said during a briefing. press conference after chairing a restricted coordination. meeting in Jakarta, Saturday (10/10) 9). He said the government would focus on preparing for the 2024 elections with the KPU and Bawaslu while respecting the independence of the two institutions. He hopes that the members of KPU and Bawaslu for the period 2022-2027 can work for the preparation of the general elections of 2024 in accordance with the provisions of the constitution and statutory regulations. There are seven KPU members and five Bawaslu members who will be inaugurated by the president on April 12. The seven KPU members are Betty Epsilon Idroos, Hasyim Asyari, Muhammaf Afifuddin, Parsadaan Harahap, Yulianto Sudrajat, Idham Holik and August Mellaz. The five Bawaslu members who were sworn in on April 12, namely Lolly Suhenty, Puadi, Rahmat Bagja, Totok Haryono and Herwyn Jefler Hielsa Malonda. The terms of the former KPU and Bawaslu members ended on April 11, 2022. At the same working meeting, Mahfud said his party would not hamper the political discourse that has emerged in the community even though the proposal reaps ups and downs in the community. “We are fighting for such freedom. The political aspirations of the community must be channeled and the political institutions can make decisions in accordance with the aspirations of the people,” Mahfud said. Mahfud highlighted the government’s focus on preparing for general elections ahead of the student protest on Monday (4/11). One of the demands of the students is to urge President Joko Widodo to show a firm position on the speech on the postponement of the election and the extension of the presidential term. The All-Indonesian Student Executive Board (BEM SI) said it will hold simultaneous protests in different cities, especially in Jakarta on Monday (4/11). BEM SI media coordinator Luthfi Yufrizal told media that his party had sent a letter to the police regarding the action plan. He hoped the police would not forcibly disperse the student protest. BEM SI targets around 1,000 students to take to the streets. Responding to the action plan, Mahfud called on officers to take non-violent security measures and stressed a ban on carrying live ammunition while guarding tomorrow’s protest. Freedom House noted that freedom in Indonesia, especially during Joko Widodo’s time, was dwindling. In 2020, Indonesia’s freedom score was 61 out of 100, down 1 point from the previous year. Indonesia is included in the semi-free category. Freedom House provides notes on a number of incidents in 2019. Student groups staged a protest against the proposed revision of the Penal Code and KPK law in September 2019. However, the protest ended in clashes between protesters and police. There are victims who suffer life-threatening injuries.

