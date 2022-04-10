Explained: What Imran Khan’s ousting as Pakistani PM means for India





Forty-nine years ago, on April 10, 1973, the Pakistani Parliament approved its Constitution. Cut to 2022, the same day the country saw the first time a prime minister was ousted following a vote of no confidence. Imran Khan, whose political career didn’t quite end like his professional cricket career, lost the vote of no confidence late Saturday, with 174 House members voting 342 in favor of the resolution.

How will this change of power play out for India? From New Delhi’s perspective, here are seven key points:

Pakistani democracy

Pakistani democracy, imperfect, is still a guided democracy. After a chaotic week of no-confidence motions and Supreme Court rulings, Pakistan’s parliament, after days of back and forth, managed to prevail and overthrow the incumbent government.

Although this is the first time that a sitting Prime Minister in Pakistan has been eliminated, it is a normal phenomenon in India. This means that democracy in Pakistan is gradually finding its feet.

The fall of Imran Khan

Khan’s fall is spectacular. He arrived as this unknown commodity politically because he did not belong to the main parties neither in Pakistan (Muslim League (Nawaz) nor in the Pakistan People’s Party. He had a lot of promises which meant that he carried no historical baggage, but it soon turned out to be a mirage as it grew unpopular with each passing day.

The military is still in control

In Pakistan, it is always the army that decides. As many say in Pakistan, it was the army that chose Imran Khan to become prime minister. However, as relations began to strain over time, the military eventually decided to dump him, making it clear that no political leader can survive without the support of the military.

The Russian-Ukrainian crisis

The crisis between Russia and Ukraine has had a direct impact in Pakistan. Imran Khan, visiting Russia at the time of the invasion, angered and raised eyebrows across the world for his diplomatic naivety. It also didn’t sit well with the United States, which reportedly asked him not to travel to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. Islamabad’s calculation to go there cost Khan dearly.

The Indian Factor

India has always been a factor in the politics of Pakistan. While New Delhi has been in and out of Islamabad’s political discourse, this time Imran Khan praised India for its foreign policy, as he targeted the Pakistani military establishment for its inept handling of its international policies and of security. This is said to have angered Rawalpindi more than ever.

The return of the sheriffs

Four years ago, the sheriffs were defeated and were no longer in favor. By ousting Imran Khan, Nawaz Sharifs’ brother, Shehbaz Sharif, showed that he still has the cards in hand to get back into the game. It was he who proposed the motion of no confidence against Khan and strove to gain the support of the Pakistani army. Nawaz Sharif, who is still in London, was also remembered by his brother during his speech after the no confidence motion. Sharif has always been very positive about improving relations with India, but it might be difficult because of Imran Khan’s statements.

Chance of opening with India

Imran Khan had made it politically difficult to open channels in New Delhi, as he personally attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-RSS grouping during the last two and a half years he ruled the country. His eviction allows New Delhi and Islamabad to start diplomatic conversations relatively more easily.

