Former President Trump is backing Dr. Oz in the Pennsylvania Senate race, a key battleground race





Former President Donald Trump embarked on a high-stakes intraparty contest on Saturday, endorsing fellow TV celebrity-turned-politician Mehmet Oz in the disputed Republican primary for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, where the leading candidates battled it out aggressively for Trump’s support.

Trump released a statement announcing the endorsement just as he began his remarks at an evening rally in North Carolina, where he promoted his support for Oz and referenced their shared history as stars of television.

By the way, I supported another person today, Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania,” Trump told the crowd. “Dr. Oz. A great guy, a good man. He is a good man. Harvard grad, great, great career and they loved him for a long time. It’s like a survey. You know, when you’re on TV for 18 years, it’s like a poll, it means people like you.

Several congressional candidates from North Carolina joined Trump at his rally, including Rep. Ted Budd, who is running in a crowded Republican primary for the U.S. Senate and Rep. Madison Cawthorn, who has come under fire from fellow GOP members. including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-California).

Trump’s endorsement of Oz marks his second try in the Pennsylvania race. He previously backed Republican Sean Parnell, who ended his campaign last year amid domestic abuse allegations. In a meandering written statement released by Trump just as he began his remarks in North Carolina, he referenced the Oz TV show and said he believed Oz was the most eligible candidate.

It’s about winning elections in order to stop radical left maniacs from destroying our country, Trump said in the statement.

Trump’s comments on Saturday took him deeper into the midterm landscape and reflected his interest in leaving a mark on the contested Republican primaries. Some GOP members have grown nervous about Trump’s presence in the primaries, fearing he will help elevate less eligible candidates.

Senate Democratic operatives are seeking to tie Trump to Republican candidates, betting his support could discourage swing voters and distract from President Bidens’ low approval ratings.

Pennsylvania’s endorsement marked Trump’s entry into a race that both sides view as a critical front in the fight for the Senate majority. The chamber is currently split 50-50 between Republicans and Democrats, with Vice President Harris empowered to sever ties, giving Democrats the narrowest majority.

Trump had previously hinted at his preference for Oz, but David McCormick, a hedge fund manager who is also a leading contender in the May 17 race in Pennsylvania, was spotted at Mar-a-Lago a while ago. just a few days seeking Trump’s approval.

Pennsylvania’s Senate race to replace incumbent Republican Senator Patrick J. Toomey is expected to be one of the most expensive and closely watched elections this year. Democrats are in the midst of their own crowded primary, with Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Rep. Conor Lamb among the candidates.

Pennsylvania has been a long-time swing state, frequently switching back and forth between Democratic and Republican candidates in statewide elections. Trump’s narrow victory in 2016 was the first for a GOP presidential candidate since 1988. Biden, who was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, won it in 2020.

The Democratic Senate Campaign Committee quickly jumped on Trump’s endorsement of Oz.

The Republican Senate primary in Pennsylvania was already nasty, costly and brutal,” DSCC spokesman Patrick Burgwinkle said in a statement. ultimate candidate very damaged and out of step with the voters who will decide the general election.

To show how eager Democrats are to bring up Trump, DSCC spokeswoman Nora Keefe released a second statement shortly after, saying the former president continues to wreak havoc in the GOP primaries. of the Senate through the map.

In Trump’s statement, he added that Oz said he was in amazing health, which made me love him even more (although he also said I should lose a few pounds!) . He also stated, without any specific evidence to support his claim, that women, in particular, are drawn to Dr. Oz for his guidance and counsel. I have seen this many times over the years.

In addition to Oz and Budd, Trump has handed out other high-profile endorsements in competitive GOP primaries, including former Sen. David Perdue, who is challenging Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. Kemp refused to support Trump’s unsubstantiated claims that the 2020 presidential results were rigged against him. Trump repeated his false claims about the last election during his Saturday night rally.

Trump has expressed support for Cawthorn, who has alienated some members of his party with his fringe conspiracy theories and inflammatory comments, such as claiming he saw his GOP colleagues take cocaine and was invited to orgies with them.

A man, I love him, because he is never controversial. There’s no controversy,” Trump said of Cawthorn, seemingly sarcastically. But you know what? He loves this country, he loves this state and I’m telling you, he’s respected everywhere.”

Trump’s rally speech contained his typical fare, falsely claiming he had won the 2020 election and flirting with running again in 2024. He warned of the demise of the United States under the Democrats and made several anti-transgender comments, building on laws GOP lawmakers have spearheaded in states that restrict the rights of transgender children.

No teacher should ever be allowed to teach far-left gender theories to our children without parental consent, Trump said. This really is child abuse, plain and simple.

Trump mocked his political enemies and offered a grim outlook for America, addressing burning issues among his base including immigration, crime and gas prices. Republicans hope these topics will help them regain control of Congress in 2022, but some fear Trump’s repeated comments about the 2020 election could distract from that goal.

