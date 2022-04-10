Former President Donald Trump holds a rally in Selma on Saturday to endorse North Carolina lawmakers





SELMA, North Carolina (WTVD) – Former President Donald Trump held a rally in Johnston County on Saturday night, speaking for just over an hour alongside several North Carolina lawmakers he has approved.

Appearing at The Farm at 95 in Selma, which has become a popular stop for Republican candidates, the President highlighted a number of candidates he supports in the upcoming election, including Congressman Ted Budd for the Senate , as well as Congressman Madison Cawthorn, Congressman Dr. Greg Murphy, Congressman Dan Bishop and Congressman candidate Bo Hines.

As the candidates spoke earlier in the day, joined by Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson and a recorded video message from Congresswoman Virginia Foxx, Trump took the stage shortly after 7:00 p.m.

“I am thrilled to be back in the great state of North Carolina with thousands of proud, hard-working American patriots,” Trump said.

Last June, Trump publicly endorsed Budd at an NCGOP event in Greenville; On Saturday he continued to do so, punching out one of his main opponents, former Governor Pat McCrory, and calling Budd back on stage.

“President Trump knows we need conservative fighters in the Senate who won’t deviate from the principles of America First (10). Now others asking for this Republican nomination, they might give in, but you can count on me to stay strong,” Budd said.

Budd, who has come under fire for his decision to skip debates against other primary candidates, faces several opponents besides McCrory, including fellow congressman Mark Walker and veteran Marjorie Eastman, among others.

Trump won North Carolina in 2016 and 2020, although the most recent election was by a smaller margin than the previous one; at one point he teased a potential 2024 run to cheers from the crowd.

The former president has stepped up his travels in recent months, stopping in several states, holding rallies, often alongside candidates he supports.

“With your vote in November, we can stop our nation’s decline. We can make America great again,” Trump exclaimed.

Congressman Cawthorn’s appearance at the event comes as he faces growing backlash from members of his own party, including in North Carolina, for multiple controversial comments. In one instance, he called Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky a “thug,” and in another, alleged congressional colleagues participated in orgies and used cocaine.

Cawthorn did not respond to his remarks during his Saturday afternoon speech, but discussed what he described as softening positions to please “middle ground voters.”

“The key to saving our nation is not going after those voters who don’t exist, but going after the disenfranchised man and woman in our country. The people who don’t take not even bother to vote because it has been proven to them time and time again that the government will never work on their behalf,” Cawthorn said.

Early voting begins Thursday, April 28, and the primary is Tuesday, May 17.

