Pakistan says ties with US will ‘stay on track’ after Imran Khan ouster





A Pakistani official told Newsweek that relations with the United States will remain unchanged after a vote of no confidence prompted the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who accused Washington of seeking to oust him.

The Pakistani official told Newsweek that the vote was “a parliamentary process in accordance with the constitution, and that” relations between Pakistan and the United States will remain on track, as evidenced by the commitment we had in the course of the last year”.

Saturday’s parliamentary motion produced 174 votes against Khan, two more than needed to impeach him, and followed a dramatic escalation of political divisions in a nuclear-armed country of 220 million people that constitutes the second largest Muslim population in the world.

Since coming to power in August 2018, the populist cricketer-turned-politician star has faced growing tensions with the country’s influential military rulers as well as worsening inflation. Abroad, he had embraced closer ties with neighboring China and an increasingly difficult relationship with the United States, which has forged stronger ties in recent years with Pakistan’s main rival, India. .

As support for Khan’s ouster grew, the Pakistani prime minister claimed last week that the effort was the result of “gross interference in the domestic politics of the United States”. His accusation was later backed by Vice President Qasim Suri, another member of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, who tried to block the vote of no confidence and dissolve parliament last Sunday, only to be thrown out. Friday by the Supreme Court.

President Joe Biden’s administration has vehemently denied the allegations.

“Let me say very frankly that there is absolutely no truth to these allegations,” State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter told reporters on Friday.

“Of course, we continue to follow these developments, and we respect and support Pakistan’s constitutional process and rule of law,” she added. “But again, these allegations are absolutely not true.”

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (3L) and President Arif Alvi (3R) watch Pakistani Air Force fighter jets perform during the Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad on March 23. The Pakistani prime minister was ousted on April 9 following a vote of no confidence in parliament. Ghulam Rasool/AFP/Getty Images

In a tweet posted shortly after the vote was announced, Senator Faisal Javed Khan, a member of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf, said he had “seduced” the Pakistani leader from the Prime Minister’s Office.

“He came out gracefully and did not bow,” the Pakistani lawmaker wrote. “He lifted the whole nation. Feeling proud to be Pakistani and blessed to have a leader like him. Pakistan Khan – Imran Khan.”

The decision was celebrated by opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, who is widely seen as ready to run for the leadership in the upcoming elections, which the country’s electoral commission says could be held in October at the earliest. Sharif could take power even sooner if he is selected by parliament when it resumes on Monday.

Khan’s departure continues a difficult political legacy for Pakistan, in which no prime minister has ever completed a full five-year term since the Islamic Republic was founded on a bloody split from India and independence from the United Kingdom in 1947. The disputed border region of Kashmir was the source of two of the other three wars fought between Islamabad and New Delhi and continues to see deadly unrest to this day.

Throughout the Cold War, Pakistan was a close partner of the United States, as well as China, while India had close ties with the Soviet Union. In fact, Islamabad played a pivotal role in setting the stage for Washington and Beijing to establish relations half a century ago.

It was also thanks to Pakistan’s support that the United States offered support to mujahideen fighters who managed to rout a 1980s Soviet intervention in Afghanistan. But while Pakistan had close ties with the Taliban who later seized power in Kabul, relations between Islamabad and Washington were tested following the latter’s “war on terror” after the September 11, in which the United States accused Pakistan of aiding and abetting certain militant groups while accepting billions of dollars in aid, an allegation that Islamabad has repeatedly denied.

These tensions have been exacerbated by Pakistan’s growing strategic proximity to China, with which it built in 2013 an economic corridor now considered one of the most important hubs of the global Belt and Road initiative of the Chinese President Xi Jinping. The United States, for its part, has continued extensive cooperation with India, including through the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue which also includes Australia and Japan.

Russia’s February war against Ukraine also had a major impact on South Asian geopolitics, as neither India nor Pakistan heeded US calls to condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin’s actions. . Khan had sought to strengthen relations with Moscow and met with the Russian leader just hours after the start of hostilities against Ukraine.

Khan later argued that this trip was a motivating factor in what he claimed were US efforts to promote his impeachment. He even went so far as to praise India’s “independent foreign policy” in the face of external pressure, a remark that drew sharp criticism from opposition figures.

And as friction between Khan and the Pakistani Armed Forces grew ahead of the Prime Minister’s ouster, Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa began to openly criticize Russia and praise the “excellent links” with the United States.

This is news in development. More information will be added as it becomes available.

