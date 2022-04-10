Malaysian employers eager to hire Indonesian domestic workers again, but fees remain a concern





STREAMLINED HIRING PROCESS, MORE PROTECTION FOR MAIDS One of the key stipulations of the MoU is the use of a single channel or one-channel system for the recruitment and placement of Indonesian domestic helpers. Mr. KT Tan, who runs an employment agency, said that before the hiring freeze and border closure caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in Malaysia, the government had set up an application system Sistem Maid Online (SMO). The SMO, which was introduced in 2018, allowed employers to directly hire domestic helpers, who could enter Malaysia on a tourist visa and then have their domestic helper status regularized by the employer. This process also allowed employers to negotiate directly with Indonesian recruiters, but not everyone could do this because one had to have contact with Indonesian recruiters on the other side. In addition, you also had to do the registration process and the assistant’s medical visits yourself, he explained. However, Mr. Tan said, the Indonesian government had insisted on the one-channel hiring to ensure better monitoring and protection of its nationals, hence the introduction of the one-channel system. The new MoU also provides a number of protections, ranging from a minimum basic salary of RM1,500 (US$355) per month for domestic help to eight days annual leave per year for the duration of a two-year contract. In addition, a rule of one helper per household will now apply to avoid overwork, as there have been cases of employers shuttling their domestic workers between two or even more households to maximize their use of the hand. -work. Mr. Saravanan, the Malaysian minister, also announced that the cost structure for hiring Indonesian assistants would be reviewed every three months. He was quoted by the state news agency Bernama as saying that this quarterly review was aimed at ensuring that the cost structure was in line with current needs. The fee would also take into account changes in transportation and health testing costs. Mr Nazrul Musa, who was looking for a new housekeeper after returning from his last hire in Indonesia earlier this year, expressed relief that more concrete protections had been built into the memorandum of understanding. I find that fair. Household chores are no joke because there are always so many things to do at home and it becomes very taxing. My wife and I fully understand what our domestic workers have been through, said the 41-year-old self-employed father of three.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.channelnewsasia.com/asia/malaysia-indonesia-domestic-workers-mou-hiring-fees-2616086 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos